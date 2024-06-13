WATCH: Dirk Nowitzki's Video of Elbowing Steve Nash on Courtside Goes Viral

In the third game of the 2024 NBA Finals, the Dallas Mavericks were defeated 106-99, which left them trailing the series 3-0 heading into Game 4. However, the Mavericks rallied valiantly from a 21-point deficit during a brief period in Game 3, and a video of Steve Nash and Dirk Nowitzki, two former Mavs teammates, celebrating quickly went viral.

Dallas trailed by 21 points early in the fourth quarter, which appeared to put the game out of their grasp. They immediately answered, cutting the deficit to one with a 22-2 run, which rejuvenated the American Airlines Center crowd. This included Nowitzki, who nudged Nash to become more animated, prompting the legendary point guard to react in a hilariously peculiar way.

Support from former stars couldn’t get Mavs over the line

Fans were most excited to see Nowitzki and Nash, though there were a few other celebrities seated courtside for this game. Even though it took Nash a little prodding from Nowitzki to go bonkers, Dallas fans were getting just as excited as everyone else in the building as they made a heroic comeback effort.

Sadly, their assistance was insufficient to see Dallas through to the finish line. Dallas only managed to get as close to Boston by one point before they responded with a 13–7 run to end the contest. Naturally, it didn't help that with just over four minutes remaining in the game, star guard Luka Doncic fouled out. The Slovenian was heavily criticized for his defensive efforts after the game.

Season on the line in game 4 for the Dallas Mavericks

With a 3-0 series deficit, the Mavericks now face the possibility of getting swept in four games. on their home court on Friday night in the Finals. But as demonstrated in Game 3, this team will battle to the very end, and you can be sure of that.

