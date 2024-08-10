Watch: DJ Plays John Lennon To Calm Players During Heated Brazil-Canada Women’s Volleyball Final at Paris Olympics

There might be many ways to calm people down when they are involved in some fight; however, playing music might be the best of all, and that's what a disc jockey did during a volleyball game at the Paris Olympics. The occurrence happened during the volleyball final match between Brazil and Canada.

At some point, the players were captured gazing at each other and having some words. Ana Patricia Silva Ramos from Brazil and Brandie Wilkerson of Canada were then captured having some heated conversation during the third set of the game.

It came to a point that the players from each side moved all the way up towards the edge of the net and had a heated exchange with each other. Then came this DJ who played a soft piano version of Imagine, the 1971 song of legendary John Lennon, and the music was all over the speakers at the Eiffel Tower Stadium.

As soon as this happened, the anger of the players turned into smiles and happiness. They started applauding, and the audience started to sing along with the music played. The tension between the players was slowly seen fading away following the song.

Hence, it proved again that music is so powerful that it can have a huge impact on people and their behavior. The changing reaction of the players after the tension went very well with the audience, and the video of the same went viral on the internet.

Advertisement

In fact, after the game, Wilkerson and Ana Patrícia talked to each other, not the way they did during the game, of course, and even gave each other hugs. A report in AP News stated that after the game, Patricia said, “It was a game thing.”

She further stated, “Everybody wants to win. But it happens. It’s everybody trying to win, but now everything is OK.” It's great that the two concluded having positive thoughts about each other in Paris.

Meanwhile, the viral video had some hilarious and positive reactions from users on social media. A user wrote, “When that music started playing they were reset to factory settings.”

Another wrote, “The way the tension immediately dissipated lmfaoo that DJ deserves a raise.”

One commented, “Insane that there’s a DJ playing a set. I love the Olympics.”

Another one, “Iconic moments like these are worth living to see.”

Advertisement

One more reaction, “The commentator’s reaction makes it even funnier, my lol.”

Talking about the result, the top-ranked Brazilians were the ones to win the gold medal against the Canadian team. All thanks to Ana Patricia and Duda, who rallied from an 11-5 deficit to take the first-to-21, win-by-two first set 26-24.

However, the Canadian side was able to win the second with 21-12, but the opponents bounced back to open up a 12-7 lead in the first-to-15 tiebreaker. Meanwhile, tensions mentioned above arose, but when they went back to the okay after Lennon's song, it took Brazil only five more points to finish off Wilkerson and Melissa Humana-Paredes.

Meanwhile, Switzerland won the bronze medal at the competition after beating Australia in straight sets at the Paris Olympics in the third-place game.

ALSO READ: All Celebrities Who Attended Paris Olympics So Far Before the Closing Ceremony 2024