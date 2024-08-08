Watch: DK Metcalf Swings Helmet as a Weapon During Fight With Seahawks Teammates

Fights continue to break out in NFL training camps, and physical brawls appear to be common practice these days. Although it is a horrible thing, teams frequently form scrums during practice. Wednesday's Seahawks practice seemed like the punchline to a Rodney Dangerfield joke when fighting broke out on what was meant to be a typical day of training camp.



On Wednesday, at least five brawls broke out at the Seattle training camp, including one in which receiver DK Metcalf swung a helmet and struck one of his teammates, all of which were captured on video by the NFL Network. Though the star receiver first backpedalled after the two exchanged words, Metcalf finally took Brown's helmet and flung it at the cornerback.

According to ESPN, the first brawl began when wide receiver Jake Bobo and Brown engaged in a fistfight. This resulted in Bobo's helmet being wrenched off and him receiving a hit to the nose. Bobo was bleeding after being punched.

During the following practice, linebacker Tyrel Dodson and tight end Pharaoh Brown pushed and were entangled during a goal-line drill. Brown appeared unhappy that Dodson hit running back Ken Walker III after the play had ended. The very next snap resulted in the Metcalf and Brown brawl.

Brown slammed a hand into Metcalf's face, and as he walked away, the two began shouting. Metcalf then reversed direction, attacked Brown, pulled off his helmet, and swung it. Instead of striking Brown, Metcalf collided with the top of safety K'Von Wallace's helmet, which was covered in a soft-shell Guardian Cap, as is now required for most players. Wallace, who was attempting to mediate the scene, appeared unharmed and continued to practice.

The Metcalf and Brown fight was the third of the day, prompting Coach Mike Macdonald to pause the music and practice to address the persistent fighting among his players. Even after receiving a lecture, additional conflicts would ensue.

Following Wednesday's incident, McDonald's assembled the squad and addressed them, probably instructing them to tone down the aggression. Dodson temporarily left the field, but he returned with no additional difficulties. Metcalf and Brown continued to practice as well.

Macdonald later told NFL Network's Tom Pelissero during an interview. "We're right on the line right now." I'm pleased with how we responded today. We came out ready to practice. I'm not sure what the figures are, but we've been out here for 14 of the last 16 days. I believe we're tired of competing against one another, but the players are determined. We had a wonderful practice and are excited for Saturday."

Macdonald attributed the confrontations to players being "tired of going against one another." What's interesting is that Macdonald said he was proud of the team's response. It's unclear if he's proud of the battles or how the squad finally stopped fighting.