Watch: DK Metcalf uses sign language to thrash-talk Ahkello Witherspoon and avoid getting flagged

The Los Angeles Rams had an amazing win over the Seattle Seahawks this weekend. The key highlight of the match was definitely DK Metcalf's trash talk, but he didn't get flagged for it this time. Here's why:

DK Metcalf figures out a new way to trash-talk

Keeping aside the 53-yard catch, the Rams did a great job limiting the tactics of DK Metcalf, resulting in Sunday's win over the Seahawks.

But despite the Rams winning the game, we cannot ignore but appreciate what DK Metcalf brought to the game. A new way of trash-talking, for example.

DK Metcalf caught a total of five 94-yard passes and made one touchdown, giving a tight competition to Ahkello Witherspoon in the first quarter.

Apart from his pretty good performance, what caught everyone's eyes was the way he trash-talked to Witherspoon. Surprisingly, the NFL cannot flag him for it as well.

After scoring against Ahkello Witherspoon, Metcalf trolled Witherspoon using sign language. Using sign language, he said, "44 is my son," with 44 being Witherspoon's jersey number.

DK Metcalf is known for his trash-talking, but this time, he used sign language to trash-talk without getting flagged.

It's interesting because just a few months ago, Metcalf mentioned that he is attending classes for American Sign Language.

But, the way he used sign language to trash talk came as a surprise in Sunday's game.

Metcalf's video of trolling Witherspoon with sign language is now going viral on the internet. And so far, there's no reply from the 44 jersey number holder.

Do you think Ahkello Witherspoon will figure out a better way to reply to Metcalf?