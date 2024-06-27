WATCH: Dodgers Bat Boy Saves Shohei Ohtani From Dangerous Accident In Viral Video

On Wednesday night, Shohei Ohtani and the Los Angeles Dodgers trounced the Chicago White Sox by 4-0. The Dodgers improved to 51-31 on the season, keeping a commanding lead in the NL East. The White Sox dropped to 21-61 and remained in last place in the MLB.

Ohtani had one hit, one RBI, and two earned runs in two at-bats, accounting for half of the Dodgers' total score. His only hit also occurred to be a homer.

In the middle of the game, Ohtani watched from the Los Angeles dugout as a sharply hit foul ball sailed at him. Fortunately, the Dodgers' bat boy sprung into action, protecting Ohtani from being hit by the ball and making a fantastic grab in the process.

The Dodgers' batboy went viral for his instinctive save. "Bat boy casually saved Shohei Ohtani's life like it was no big deal," was the caption on a video on X.

Ohtani is in his debut season with the Dodgers, having signed a 10-year contract for $700 million in the summer. He began his career with the Los Angeles Angels, but despite Ohtani and Mike Trout's presence, the Angels never achieved success during his tenure.

Shohei Ohtani hit his 25th home run this season against Chicago White Sox

Ohtani homered deep to right center on a full-count cut fastball from Erick Fedde, giving him the NL lead with 25 home runs. The 437-foot drive had an exit velocity of 113.9 mph.

Ohtani's third leadoff homer of the season extended his RBI run to a franchise-record ten games. On Tuesday night, the two-time AL MVP blasted a leadoff drive in Los Angeles' 4-3 triumph.

Stone (9-2) struck out seven and walked none in his first career complete game, delivering a significant boost for the NL West leaders after their bullpen had 11 shutout innings in the first two games of the sweep. In his previous 11 starts, the right-hander has improved to 8-1 with a 2.03 ERA.

Chicago White Sox are having a bad time

Chicago was shut out for the 12th time this season, despite having its first sellout of the year on Mexican Heritage Night. It went 1 for 21 with runners in scoring position over the three-game series, tallying three runs and 17 hits. The White Sox have lost seven of their last eight games, dropping to 21-61, 40 games under .500.

Fedde (5-3) gave up four runs and five hits over six innings. He is now 4-1 in seven home starts this season.

Chicago ended the game without right fielder Gavin Sheets, who injured his left heel and left before the Dodgers batted in the sixth. The X-rays were negative, and the team stated that Sheets is recovering daily.

Derek Thomas, the home plate umpire, ejected White Sox manager Pedro Grifol in the sixth inning. The Dodgers took control with three runs in the third. Teoscar Hernández hit a sacrifice fly, then Ohtani walked and scored from first after Freddie Freeman's two-run double.

