Watch: Dominik Mysterio Cried After First WWE Match in 2020; Hugged by Vince McMahon

Dominik Mysterio once shed happy tears when he came to the gorilla position right after his first match in WWE. The match was against Seth Rollins at SummerSlam on August 23, 2020, and Rey Mysterio was assisting his son.

It was a surreal moment for Dom as he had been waiting for it since 2017 when he first started training for WWE. A viral video of Dominik crying at WWE backstage is going viral on social media.

It shows Dominik getting down to his knees and bursting into tears as he gets consoled by his father, Rey Mysterio, and his mother. Dom then gets up and goes towards a teary-eyed Vince McMahon, who also hugs him tightly. Vince even showered words of appreciation for Dominik.

“Congratulations. Very few people get that kind of reaction when they are in the ring, no matter how long they have been in the business. So you should be very, very proud of yourself,” he said.

And that was also not Dominik’s first experience with a WWE storyline. He was part of the famous Rey Mysterio vs Eddie Guerrero Custody match at SummerSlam in 2005. He was 8 years old then. And then, 15 years later, the same Dominik wrestled a top-notch wrestler in a WWE ring with his father beside him.

The moment had to be special for him, and all the people who were present at the gorilla were clapping for his achievement.

Advertisement

But Dominik still had to get the taste of his first live audience. And when did that take place? It happened on August 1, 2021, in front of a live audience at Friday Night SmackDown. WWE later uploaded a video showing behind-the-scenes moments, where Dominik is seen happily given some advice by Rated-R Superstar Edge with Rey Mysterio standing beside him.

It was Dominik's first-hand experience in front of a live audience where Dominik was teaming up with Edge and Rey Mysterio against The Usos and Roman Reigns. Even though they lost, the experience of performing in front of a live audience was indeed unbelievable for him.

Since then, Dominik has come a long way. He turned heel in 2022 at Clash at the Castle and joined The Judgement Day. Dominik’s rise in WWE since turning heel has been fantastic. Rey Mysterio even recently pointed out that the way his son has risen in terms of popularity and has achieved success even flabbergasted him.

Advertisement

Dominik’s storyline with Liv Morgan and Rhea Ripley has been a huge success so far, and at Bash in Berlin on August 31, he is going to team up with Liv Morgan to take on Ripley and Damian Priest in a Tag Team match.