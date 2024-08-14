Watch: Dominik Mysterio Hilariously Trolls Logan Paul By Bringing Up His Japan Controversy During Podcast

Trigger Warning: This article contains mentions of suicide.

The former United States and social media star Logan Paul welcomed Dominik Mysterio as the guest on his podcast Impaulsive recently. During their conversation, Dirty Dom brought up the topic of Japan, having recently toured there with WWE. Because of The Maverick's past controversy in the island country, he appeared uncomfortable during the discussion.

Dirty Dom said during the podcast, "I came back from Japan last week; it was really nice." When Logan said that he was certain every wrestler had a fun time there, Dominik replied, "We had a blast."

With a smile on his face, Dirty Dom asked Logan and the co-host Mike whether they had been to Japan. When the startled 29-year-old stated that he had prior obligations, Mysterio responded, "No, you gotta go, dude."

Dom took his trolling to a new level, asking if Logan could go to Japan, fully mindful of his past controversy in Japan. Answering the question, Paul confirmed, "Bro Dom, what do you think? Yes, I can go to Japan; no, I can go to Japan.” Dominik mentioned he was only making sure; perhaps he could have been shadowbanned from the country.

Logan Paul's Japan controversy happened in 2018, when he was a full-time YouTuber and wasn't associated with boxing or WWE. Paul, who was in his early 20s, uploaded a video on his channel showing the dead body of a hanging man in the Aokigahara forest, also known as the suicide forest of Japan. His video went viral, amassing over six million views in less than a day.

However, the insensitive video provoked a backlash in the YouTube community, with a myriad of people demanding to remove his YouTube channel. The video-sharing platform temporarily suspended his channel, while Paul lost ties with brands he was associated with.

Even though The Maverick sincerely apologized for his actions, the damage had already been done.The controversy was probably a reason why Logan Paul did not join WWE’s recent Japan tour .

The once immature and insensitive Logan Paul has evolved into a mature individual at the age of 29, pursuing different things outside of YouTube. Now, he is among the highest-paid wrestlers in WWE. He has also competed in boxing matches alongside his brother, Jake Paul.

Moreover, Logan's podcast, Impaulsive, where Dominik Mysterio was the guest, is one of the most popular podcasts in the world. He has multiple successful businesses.

WWE goes to Japan at least once a year. The Japanese WWE fans would be hoping to see the former United States Champion Logan Paul in action somewhere down the line burying the hatchet.

In WWE, Logan Paul had a history with Dominik Mysterio's father, Rey Mysterio. He beat the legendary Luchador to win the US Championship last year, which ended up having a lengthy run of 273 days.

Similarly, The Maverick could have a great feud with Rey Mysterio's son, Dominik Mysterio, whose character work is applauded by fans and critics. Both Logan and Dom have the charisma and mic skills to produce an entertaining feud. Given both of them are heels at the moment, either of them must turn babyface to escalate the feud.