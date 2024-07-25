Watch: Donald Trump Cannot Pronounce Giannis Antetokounmpo; Refers to Him as ‘The Greek’

Lately, former USA President Donald Trump has been in the news for his recent comments about Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetounmpo. Trump was a notable attendee at last week's Republican National Convention in Milwaukee. There, he spent considerable time with the NBA team, the Bucks, and toured their stadium.

A recent rally in Charlotte, North Carolina, had Trump commending the Bucks’ stadium's beauty. Besides, he also appreciated the city of Milwaukee's beauty and the warmth of its people. But, his reference to Antetokounmpo as "The Greek" sparked significant interest within the NBA community.

Trump's Greek nickname for Giannis Antetokounmpo sparks NBA fan's reactions

During a recent rally, Donald Trump affectionately referred to Giannis Antetokounmpo as 'The Greek', causing quite a buzz among NBA fans. Trump praised the new stadium in Milwaukee, lauding it as beautiful and well-built for the excellent team. He then singled out Antetokounmpo, commending his skills on the court.

This casual nickname from Trump, referencing Antetokounmpo's roots, prompted reactions from many amused NBA fans.

Born to Nigerian parents in Athens, Greece, Antetokounmpo has made a name for himself as a key player for the Bucks. The two-time MVP not only led Greece to the 2024 Olympics in Paris, but his peers also chose him as their flag-bearer for the official opening ceremony on Friday.

Giannis Antetokounmpo makes historic Olympic debut after NBA stardom

NBA star Giannis Antetokounmpo is set to make a historic Olympic debut. Antetokounmpo, representing Greece alongside the likes of LeBron James for the USA and Dennis Schroder for Germany, has been chosen as a flag bearer. This is a moment since each of them will be the first Black athletes to carry their respective country's flags.

Antetokounmpo, a forward for the Bucks, has steered Greece into a qualifying position for Paris, clinching one of the four Olympic Qualifying Tournaments in an intense win against Croatia. This triumph signals Greece men's basketball's first entry into the Olympics since 2008 and marks Antetokounmpo's Olympic debut.

After a considerable gap, Antetokounmpo, an NBA champion, is on the verge of his initial Olympic appearance in Paris. This feat was accomplished after he led Greece to a decisive 80-69 triumph over Croatia in the qualifying tournament for the 2024 Paris Games.

Known for his overpowering performances in the NBA, Antetokounmpo shined in the qualifying matches, contributing 23 points to propel his national team into the Olympic tournament. Georgios Papagiannis, scoring 19 points, and Nick Calathes, adding 14, were also instrumental in Greece's victory. It's uncertain how Antetokounmpo and his team will perform in the Olympics as this is their maiden venture into this sport at an international level, potentially forecasting unpredictable outcomes.

