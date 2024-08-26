Watch: Drake Maye Completes Incredible Pass for First Down Despite Losing Shoe in Patriots’ Preseason Finale: ‘Future GOAT Has Arrived’

The 2024 upcoming NFL season is just around the corner and Drake Maye is making sure he is having very good practice in the training for the pre-season games. The New England Patriots started their Sunday night by impressing everyone with his performance.

Although the offensive line was struggling and the fans didn't appreciate it, Maye was the one who grabbed the most attention following his incredible play. During the play, in the widely circulated video on the internet, teammate Sidy Sow could be seen stepping on the 21-year-old’s cleat.

Following this, it could be seen that the show came off flying from the Patriots’ youngster’s foot onto the turf. However, this didn't stop Maye, and he continued to go ahead, rolling out towards the field before he connected to JaMycal Hasty, the running back, on a 14-yard gain.

This was something that impressed the fans on social media and the video has gone viral for obvious reasons. The NFL fans are not all praise for him. A user who wrote, “I was told his footwork was terrible?

Another said, “The next Brady.” Well, this is a very huge compliment for the player.

Another commented, "Omg, the future GOAT has arrived.”

A user who was shocked that Mate could do it with one of the shoes missing, wrote, “Without shoe.”

One commented, “Drake Maye is the best player.”

One more: “He is crazy”

Last but not least, “I love to see this.”

Meanwhile, the player completed eight of his 12 passes. The game also included his 18-yard touchdown to Kevin Harris. Additionally, he hit Ja’Lynn Polk, a fellow rookie player, on a play-action pass for 29 yards.

The rookie player’s pre-season came to an end yesterday and has been considered to be an impressive one. The young quarterback had 126 passing yards and a touchdown on 13-of-20 passing. Not just this, against the Washington Commanders, he picked up 17 yards on the ground on three rushing attempts.

Maye was selected in the 2024 NFL Draft by the Patriots as their third overall pick. He played college football for the North Carolina Tar Heels. At college, Maye was named the 2022 ACC Football Player of the Year after the young rising star who led the NCAA in total yards.

The player set single-season school records in passing yards and touchdowns, and after impressing everyone in college, Maye is now becoming an incredible rookie in the National Football League, and the fans are totally into him.

Meanwhile, the Patriots are set to kick off their regular season against the Cincinnati Bengals on September 8. They will then face the Seattle Seahawks on September 15th, followed by a match against the New York Jets on September 20th.

The team will play the last match of the month on September 30th against the San Francisco 49ers before heading into October matches. Maye has already been hailed by many as one of the great QBs to show off his skills following the end of the Tom Brady era.

