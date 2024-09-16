Watch: Draymond Green's Epic TikTok Dance Video With Michigan State University Students Goes Viral

Draymond Green, known for his tenacity on the basketball court, recently made headlines for a different reason - a TikTok dance video that went viral during the NBA off-season. The Golden State Warriors star surprised fans by showcasing his dance moves while visiting Michigan State for the university’s ‘Grind Week’.

In the video, Green is seen enjoying himself courtside with some female students, including high school prospect Agot Makeer. This unexpected display of dance skills caught the attention of fans and garnered mixed reactions on social media.

The TikTok video featuring Draymond Green engaging in a dance challenge resonated differently with basketball enthusiasts. While some fans found the clip amusing and entertaining, others expressed concerns about Green's shape ahead of the upcoming season.

Despite the varying reactions, many found it refreshing to witness a different side of the NBA star outside of his usual on-court persona. While reacting to the clip, a fan wrote, “I dare Draymond to have a stinker.”

While another fan wrote, “Better than him posting his make out sessions with LeBron.”

“This is what he's doing instead of getting right with the Warriors lol. Guess he's sitting out next season when he punches somebody in the face again,” captioned another user.

However, Green’s mood for the NBA offseason seems set for a while, as he has been in the news for some time. The Warriors’ vocal leader added fuel to the fire ahead of the Philadelphia 76ers' upcoming season, sending a pointed warning to newly signed Paul George .

With George's pivotal four-year, $212 million deal reshaping the Sixers into Eastern Conference contenders, Green's blunt comments have captured attention . In an interview with NFL reporter Jordan Schultz, Green didn't mince words, cautioning George about the intense pressure and scrutiny he'll face in Philadelphia.

Emphasizing the demanding nature of the Philly fanbase, Green highlighted the city's history of holding their own players to an exacting standard, eerily noting the fate of previous small forwards in the lineup.

Meanwhile, amidst the verbal jousting, the Sixers are shifting their focus toward solidifying the future of their franchise cornerstone, Joel Embiid. Reports suggest the organization is considering locking a substantial contract extension for the superstar center.

