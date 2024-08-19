Watch: Drew McIntyre Makes Entry on CM Punk Theme's Song During Fanatics Fest; Says THIS

The saga between former WWE champion Drew McIntyre and The Second City Saint, CM Punk, is one of the best feuds in WWE right now. The bad blood between these two is at its peak. WWE crafted the program between CM Punk and Drew McIntyre after Pepsi Phil got injured while he took McIntyre's future shock DDT at Royal Rumble 2024.

WWE managed to tell a story where Drew McIntyre came out and revealed he, on purpose, injured CM Punk; the build of the feud was all about McIntyre stealing the spot of CM Punk; all was going according to plan of McIntyre until Punk decided to pay him back and cost him his three massive title matches.

Drew McIntyre made the rivalry more personal after he stole CM Punk's handband with his wife and dog on it. CM Punk and Drew McIntyre locked horns for the first time at SummerSlam 2024 in a special guest referee match.

The Scottish Psychopath Drew McIntyre won the SummerSlam 2024 match after CM Punk turned his attention towards guest referee CM Punk and was sent to sleep with his finisher GTS. Meanwhile, McIntyre gathered all his strength and took the head of Punk with a powerful Claymore kick.

The feud between Punk and McIntyre at the Fanatics Fest is just getting started. Drew McIntyre stunned fans after he walked out on CM Punk’s theme song. McIntyre came out in a black hoodie, hiding his face, replicating Punk's entrance, and then revealed his identity. Drew McIntyre then mocked fans by saying, "F**K CM Punk"

Advertisement

CM Punk took shots at Drew McIntyre during his Fanatics Fest appearance. He was asked to say one kind word about his rival, The Scottish Warrior, Drew McIntyre, whom he whooped on with belt, on last Monday Night Raw.

Punk mockingly took shots at Drew McIntyre and commented on his in-ring attire, “He’s the fourth-best wrestler to ever wear a kilt. Roddy Piper, The Highlanders, and Drew McIntyre. Number four with a bullet.”

According to a previous report by WOR, WWE is all set to book Drew McIntyre vs. CM Punk at the next WWE PLE Bash in Berlin 2024. The match will be more than a singles match; WWE is planning to announce the strap match between CM Punk and Drew McIntyre.

The hint of the match was dropped on the last episode of Monday Night Raw, where CM Punk attacked Drew McIntyre and whipped him with his belt, leaving him with heavy bruising on his back.

Advertisement

Multiple big matches have already been announced for the WWE Bash in Berlin 2024 card, from the World Heavyweight Championship match between former WWE champion Randy Orton and current WWE World Heavyweight Champion Gunther.

The American Nightmare, Cody Rhodes, will defend his WWE Undisputed Championship against former WWE champion Kevin Ownes in a singles match.

The team of Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest will face the team of Dominik Mysterio and Liv Morgan in a mixed tag team match. WWE Bash in Berlin 2024 will take place on Saturday, August 31, 2024, at the Uber Arena in Berlin, Germany.

ALSO READ: Former WWE Champion Drew McIntyre Taunts Tom Brady After NFL Legend Walks Out to Hulk Hogan's Theme Song