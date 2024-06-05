Watch: Drew McIntyre Pokes Fun At CM Punk Once Again, This Time At WWE Headquarters

Drew McIntyre's animosity towards CM Punk has become a hot topic on social media since the latter's tricep injury at Royal Rumble 2024. In his recent trolling video on the Best in the World, McIntyre went to WWE headquarters in Stamford, Connecticut, to mock him again.

In his latest video, the Scottish Warrior can be seen standing in front of a gate brightened with giant LED screens. Talking to a technology expert, McIntyre said, "This is your job, this is the new headquarters of technology. I want this to be the first thing people see the big stupid face when people walk through the door. Can you do it? "

His trolling didn't stop there! In another video, McIntyre was seen in WWE HQ's gym. He showed how to escape the building, taking another shot at CM Punk, who couldn't find the exit gate on his last visit to the building.

After making fun of Punk's tricep injury, Drew stated that all he needed was tricep strength to open the gate and exit the building. The two-time WWE Champion captioned the image, "Leaving WWE HQ takes basic skills and some tricep strength."

Drew McIntyre will challenge Damian Priest at Clash at the Castle 2024

Despite winning the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 40, Drew McIntyre failed to retain it due to Damian Priest's Money in the Bank cash-in. Before the cash-in, CM Punk attacked McIntyre, enabling Priest to seize the opportunity.

McIntyre will receive the deserving rematch at Clash at the Castle 2024, scheduled to be held in Scotland, Drew McIntyre's home country. Taking into account that he will perform there as the hometown hero, he has a strong possibility of clinching the gold.

A feud between Drew McIntyre and CM Punk is inevitable

Considering how Drew McIntyre has been consistently making fun of CM Punk for months, they are destined to have a big feud down the line. Maybe they could clash at the upcoming SummerSlam if McIntyre wins the gold in Scotland this month.

Replying with a yes, the tech expert lightened up the huge LED screen over the gate with a picture of CM Punk. After checking the image, Drew McIntyre added, "That's art man."