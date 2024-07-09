Watch: Drunk Bobbi Althoff Carried Out of Bar by NFL Star Sean Murphy-Bunting; Leaves Fans Concerned for Her Children

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to alcohol addiction.

Bobbi Althoff was in Nashville for the weekend when she was captured in an intoxicated situation at Barstool Sports Bar. The American podcaster was seen partying with none other than NFL star Sean Murphy-Bunting, whom she later introduced as a good friend in one of her Instagram stories.

Althoff was quite inebriated on Sunday night and was later seen being escorted out by the 27-year-old football cornerback. However, after viewing the entire footage, her fans became concerned about her children. Let’s uncover the entire story right away.

Drunk Bobbi Althoff was carried out of the bar by Sean Murphy-Bunting

Althoff’s Nashville vacation was full of fun as she partied all night with Murphy-Bunting. She even posted a bunch of photographs on her Instagram story, sharing how she is enjoying her time. After this, she was seen heavily under the influence at the Barstool Sports Bar.

However, as reported by TMZ, Murphy-Bunting came forward to help the 26-year-old by carrying her in his arms and then placing her into the car. The Central Michigan player also ensured that Althoff reached home safely after the hangover.

Soon after this incident went viral, fans from all over the world started showing concern for her children while also criticizing Althoff for her careless behavior. One fan commented, “Doesn’t she have kids? who’s looking after them? lmao she’s wild”

Another wrote, “her ex husband crying and taking care of the kids ”

One more fan added, “soon as Bobbi left her husband she went from a house wife to a groupie ”

Here are some other remarks:

Bobbi Althoff recently got divorced from her husband, Cory

Bobbi Althoff’s husband Cory, who is a senior vice president of software development programs at CompTIA, filed a divorce earlier this year in Los Angeles, citing “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for their separation.

The duo got married on January 31, 2020, and shares two daughters between them. After the case was filed, Althoff confirmed the news through her Instagram post. They both got separated on July 4, 2023

