Watch: Dustin Poirier And Islam Makhachev Rule Out Press Conference Beef Ahead of UFC 302 Championship Fight

A couple of hours from now, Islam Makhachev and Dustin Poirier will lock horns for the undisputed lightweight champion at the main event of UFC 302, pay-per-view. Fans are highly anticipating the lightweight bout between the two celebrated fighters.

Islam Makhachev and Dustin Poirier are known for respecting their opponents ahead of their fight. Even during the buildup of their UFC 302 fight, Diamond and Dagestani Wolf kept their calm and showcased respect towards each other.

But during the UFC 302 pre-fight press conference, things took a different turn, as Islam Makhachev and Dustin Poirier almost got into a fight during the face-off.

During a face-off, Dustin and Islam were exchanging some friendly fire at each other, and when the UFC champion asked Poirier how he was going to finish him Diamond responded he would knock out Makhachev.

While exchanging friendly blows, Dustin Poirier casually abused the UFC lightweight champion, which triggered Makhachev in the wrong way, and he took offense and issued a warning to Diamond not to cross limits and abuse him, or else he would slap him on the stage.

UFC dropped an embedded vlog of weigh-ins, and it even attached footage of Dustin Poirier talking to Islam Makhahev and his manager, Ali Abdelaziz, explaining to them that he didn't mean to disrespect Islam's family.

Dustin Poirier said, “It's still war, but I would never disrespect your family." and Islam Makhachev even understood the point and squashed the beef or any sort of bad blood with Diamond.

Meanwhile, Makhachev said, “I'm happy to understand what they mean, because it's not good in our country."

While talking to ESPN, Islam Makhachev revealed he and Dustin Poirier have resolved their beef, “In the press conference, he say some bad words, but today after the official weigh-ins, we all fixed it. He says, 'I don't mean what I say,' but it's okay, we all fix it this morning. I respect him, he's a great fighter. He's a legend. He did a lot of job for this sport, but tomorrow night I have to finish him."

Khabib Nurmagomedov's Manager Explains What Triggered Islam Makhachev at UFC 302 Presser

Islam Makhachev and Dustin Poirier will enter the octagon to claim the ultimate throne of UFC lightweight king. There will be only one man standing tall with the golden undisputed belt around his waist.

At UFC 302 press conference, things got a little heated between Islam Makhachev and Dustin Poirier after Diamond casually called Makhachev, Motherf**ker which pissed off UFC lightweight champion, and he warned Dustin Poirier.

Islam Makhachev warned former interim champion Poirier not to use slang, or else he would slap him. The manager of the 32-year-old champion explained what went wrong at UFC 302 press conference, which pissed Islam Makhachev.

Ali Abdelaziz revealed while talking to MMAFighting, “ Honestly, I think it was a misunderstanding. He said something that's accepted in American culture—it’s OK to drop the MF word. But with Muslim or Russian guys, you can’t say the MF word because it's almost like talking about his mother. We know in America you can say the MF word and it’s OK, it’s whatever.”

Ali Abdelaziz later expressed that it was all a misunderstanding. Dustin Poirier didn’t want to disrespect Makhachev. However, the UFC lightweight champion was not happy with Diamond abusing him.

