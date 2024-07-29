Watch: Dutch Beach Volleyball Player Who Is a Convicted Child Abuser Booed Before Losing at Olympics Debut

Trigger Warning: This article includes references to child sexual abuse

Dutch beach volleyball player Steven van de Velde arrived at the Olympic Games with a complex and controversial past. However, it significantly impacted his competition. Van de Velde has been a notable figure in the sport. He faced considerable public scrutiny due to a previous criminal conviction.

In 2016, he was found guilty of engaging in sexual activities with a 12-year-old girl in England. He is serving a combined 13-month prison sentence in both Britain and the Netherlands. Van de Velde returned to the international stage. It was right after making his Olympic debut at the Paris Games.

Steven van de Velde's criminal and on-field records

Upon his arrival, Van de Velde was met with a mixed reception. As he prepared for his opening match, the crowd's reaction was a blend of boos and applause. This reception reflected the deep division in public opinion regarding his participation.

During his first appearance on the sand, the reaction from the audience was notably split. It was only a few booing him during warm-ups. The jeers became louder during the formal pre-match introduction. This mixed reception underscored the lingering controversy surrounding his past.

The controversy took center stage as Van de Velde played his match against Italy. Despite his effort to focus on the game, the issue of his criminal history loomed large. Van de Velde's performance ended in a three-set loss. However, the match was overshadowed by the broader discussion about his past.

In a departure from the usual practices of the International Olympic Committee (IOC), Van de Velde chose not to speak to the media after the match. His decision to avoid media interaction was seen as an effort to concentrate on his performance and avoid further scrutiny.

His teammate, Matthew Immers, noted that Van de Velde’s choice to stay away from the press was a deliberate one aimed at mental preparation. “He’s not here because he just wanted to rest his mind about it and just focus on the game,” Immers explained. It added that he did not notice the crowd's reaction.

The Dutch Olympic team faced a dilemma regarding how to handle Van de Velde's participation. Dutch team spokesman John van Vliet addressed the situation. He stated that the decision to shield Van de Velde from the media and public attention. It was made in collaboration with the National Olympic Committee and communicated to the IOC.

Van Vliet asserted that their primary concern was ensuring that Van de Velde could compete effectively under the circumstances. “We are protecting a convicted child rapist to do his sport as best as possible and for a tournament that he qualified for,” Van Vliet said. It emphasizes that while the criminal offense was a serious matter, Van de Velde had served his sentence. He was working to return to competitive form.

The presence of Van de Velde at the Olympics had not been a significant issue during the lengthy qualification process. It spanned two years. However, as the Olympics approached, his past conviction resurfaced as a major topic of discussion.

Van Vliet expressed surprise at the sudden attention to Van de Velde's history. It was noted that it had not been a focal point during their qualification. “It has never been an issue, and now, all of a sudden, for them, it’s a surprise,” Van Vliet remarked.

Steven van de Velde's debut marred by controversy

In light of the ongoing controversy, Van de Velde has opted to remain low-profile. He avoided interactions with the media and did not stay at the athletes' village. Immers, while supportive of his partner, expressed disappointment that the focus had shifted from their athletic goals to the controversy surrounding Van de Velde. “What is in the past is in the past,” Immers said.

It highlights his belief in Van de Velde’s personal growth and current character. Immers noted that Van de Velde's past actions were regrettable. However, it emphasized the importance of focusing on their present achievements.

The match itself saw a notable performance from Italy’s Adrian Carambula, who captured the crowd’s attention with his dynamic play. Carambula’s skyball serve and subsequent rally with his partner Alex Ranghieri showcased their skill and resilience, ultimately leading them to victory over the Dutch team. The focus of the event remained on the competition, despite the overshadowing controversy.

Van de Velde's next match is scheduled for Wednesday against Chile. A second loss would make it difficult for him and Immers to advance to the knockout rounds, adding additional pressure to their Olympic campaign amid the ongoing debate surrounding Van de Velde’s past.

