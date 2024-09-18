Watch: Dwight Howard's Dancing with the Stars Salsa Performance Goes Viral

Talks about Dwight Howard making a comeback have been ongoing since he last participated in an NBA game in 2022. Many supporters instantly recommend the five-time All-NBA First-Team selection when a team is short-staffed at center. Even though he isn't officially retired yet, the big man is taking new chances.

Howard plans to compete in "Dancing with the Stars" season 33 to showcase his rhythm and abilities. The 38-year-old had relatively low expectations due to his 6-foot-10 frame. Nonetheless, he appeared to be at ease in the ballroom and stunned and impressed the crowd with his debut performance.

On Tuesday night, Howard and partner Daniella Karagach entertained the panel of judges with their salsa performance to the tune of Montell Jordan's "This Is How We Do it." The eight-time NBA All-Star had excellent mobility and instincts along with a high level of energy and confidence.

With an overall score of 22, he and Karagach tied for the second-best result of the evening. The public seems to be following the judges' lead, applauding Howard's agility and surprising skill.

“In case anyone was wondering, Dwight Howard just absolutely CRUSHED his dancing with the stars debut,” CBS Sports betting analyst Mackenzie Brooks posted on X, formerly Twitter. “Dwight Howard can DANCE,” Annie Moore chimed in. “This season of DWTS is going to be so fun.”

Following his impressive debut on the show, the three-time Defensive Player of the Year is gaining a lot of fans. He's getting his due from even a few of the many haters he accrued during his divisive playing days.

Advertisement

Several sportsmen have entered the ballroom since the well-liked ABC program debuted in 2005, with eleven of them emerging victorious. However, the 2004 NBA Draft's first overall selection does not seem like the usual contender.

Given that he is over a foot and a half taller than his dancing partner, he should probably find it difficult to execute the moves. It is reasonable to wonder why Howard is going into such uncharted territory.

ALSO READ: Dwight Howard Lawsuit Dropped by Man Who Claimed to Be Sexually Assaulted by Former NBA Star: Report