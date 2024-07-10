Watch: Emilia Clarke Aka Daenerys Targaryen Recreates Famous ‘Dracarys’ to Fire Up McLaren’s F1 Car

The British Grand Prix at Silverstone drew the attention of many. Not only the sports persons but also celebrities walked in to be a part of the event. One such celeb who attended the race was none other than the Game of Thrones actress, Emilia Clarke.

Clarke, known for her role as Daenerys Targaryen in the show, was seen posing alongside Monegasque racing driver Charles Leclerc. Later, she was also seen firing up McLaren’s F1 Car by recreating a scene, as asked by one of the X users.

Emilia Clarke recreates famous ‘Dracarys’ for firing up McLaren’s F1 Car

Emilia Clarke made a surprising visit at the F1 recent event. She was sighted at the legendary track with Ferrari's Charles Leclerc at Silverstone. Shortly after this, a new video was shot of the mother of all dragons, only to later upload it on McLaren’s X handle, suggesting how the fans wanted the ending of Games of Thrones to be.

In response to that particular video, an X user asked why Daenerys Targaryen didn't say ‘Dracarys’ while firing the McLaren’s F1 car. The franchise quickly understood the need for it and shot another video where the 37-year-old actress recreated the famous scene, by commanding Dracarys before firing the car.

Check out the video that was captioned, “You asked for it...”:

It is important to note that Emilia Clarke’s character’s Dracarys command was quite famous in the show and was notable for showcasing Daenerys' growing power and her ability to control dragons.

Besides Emilia Clarke, several famous faces attended the British GP at Silverstone

The British Grand Prix at Silverstone is one of the most important F1 events. Thus, several Hollywood personalities as well as athletes from various sports marked their presence during the race. Hollywood legend Michael Douglas and Oscar-winning wife Catherine Zeta-Jones were seen together attending the event.

Additionally, American actor and film producer, Brad Pitt was also present at the 52-lap race in Northamptonshire. It is worth mentioning that, recently, he released the first teaser of his F1 film, which he is producing, based on the sport.

Other notable guests include Rowan Atkinson, Tom Hiddleston, Sir Brian May, Peter Crouch, Gary Neville, Pat Cummins, and Tommy Fleetwood, among others.

