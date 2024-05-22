WATCH: Emotional Dana White Recalls How Browsing the Internet Led Him to Donate USD 50K to Save Life of Tuptim Jadnooleum

An emotional Dana White has recalled how he saved a young girl’s life by donating USD 50K. The story dates back to 2010 as netizens brought a young girl’s health issues to White’s attention.

While the UFC CEO is known for his business ventures, White showcased a more human side of him by donating to the family in need. Tuptin Jadnooleum, daughter of Muay Thai trainer “Kru Nai” Ratanachai, needed urgent liver surgery.

Dana White donated to help out a girl in need

Dana White recently appeared on the “In The Search of Excellence” podcast. While having a conversation with host Randall Kaplan, White recalled the fascinating story.

He said that many fans online brought the issue to White’s attention by calling out his gambling habits. White said (via Essentially Sports):

"His daughter was dying because she needed some type of heart surgery and she was gonna die in the next several days, if she didn't get the money. And was gonna be $50,000 and the guy was like, 'Dana White, you need to f*kng put this money up right now, donate it to her, you f*king bet this much playing blackjack, blah, blah, blah, blah', basically coming at me like that."

He added:

“…This guy was talking to me like the way I talk and he isn’t wrong. And I was like no, this dude f**king absolutely right. I’m supposed to do this, it was f**king weird, whatever the reason was.”

He furthered:

“When you go into their gym, there’s this massive picture of me, in there and this big picture of me over her bed, like I’m her guardian angel. And I pay for her schooling and I pay for all of her medical stuff and she’s like… yeah… I don’t like talking about a lot of this stuff”

White often receives criticism from fans as all of his endeavors and actions are not well-accepted. However, his act of kindness in this instance is commendable.

Dana White is well-respected at the Tiger Muay Thai gym due to his actions

“Kru Nai” Rattanachai, the girl’s father, is a Muay Thai coach at the Tiger Muay Thai gym in Phuket, Thailand. Dana White became a popular figure in that gym after helping out the trainer’s family and saving the little girl’s life.

UFC veteran Mike Swick, founder of the Phuket Top Team gym, recently shared a video of White’s interaction with the little girl during the UFC CEO’s recent visit to Thailand. White also reportedly invited the family to a UFC show in Las Vegas.

These actions prove that White has a deeper nature than what is perceived by most of the fans. While he is seen as a shrewd entrepreneur who has dedicated his life in the fight business, White has a more human side to him as well.