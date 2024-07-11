WATCH: Fans Catch John Cena's Attention On Movie Set By Playing His WWE Theme Song On Loudspeaker

Following his recent announcement of hanging up his boots as a wrestler, John Cena is back to filming movies. During the shooting of one of his movies, a strange thing happened. Fans who spotted the former WWE Champion amid the shooting began playing his WWE theme song on loudspeaker.

Fans appeared to be on the roof or inside an apartment, while the Leader of Cenation was standing on the road, talking to the movie crews. Then they began playing 'The Time is Now', Cena's WWE theme song. Hearing the music, John acknowledged them by waving his hand.

Considering he has been WWE's biggest babyface for years, John Cena is known for being compassionate towards his fans. Cena's acknowledgement certainly brought a smile to their faces.

John Cena's movie career

In recent years, John Cena has shifted his focus from professional wrestling to acting. He has made an effortless transition to Hollywood. Right now, he stands among the most prominent stars in the movie industry, with several blockbuster movies to his name.

Bumblebee, The Suicide Squad, Fast X, F9, etc. are some noteworthy movies of John Cena's Hollywood career. Whether in a small role or a lead role, the former WWE Champion has shown his versatility. He has followed the footsteps of fellow wrestlers, Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson and Batista.

John Cena will be retiring from WWE in 2025

While John Cena's movie career is flourishing at the moment, his WWE career will be coming to an end in one and a half years. Appearing at Money in the Bank 2024, the Leader of Cenation made a big announcement regarding his future in the squared circle.

Cena announced that he would be stepping away as a wrestler in 2025, ending his illustrious wrestling career after twenty-three years. He will hang up his boots at the end of next year, meaning WrestleMania 41 will be his final WrestleMania before retirement.

The fans would hope to see a dream match for John Cena at WrestleMania 41. He didn't compete in a match at WrestleMania 40 this year, but he played a key role in the main event, helping Cody Rhodes against The Bloodline.

With SummerSlam around the corner, wrestling fans would expect an appearance from the sixteen-time world champion, although he hasn't made any appearance since Money in the Bank. This year could be the second last SummerSlam of his career before the retirement.