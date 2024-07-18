Watch: First Look Of WWE Superstars Cody Rhodes, Rhea Ripley And Rey Mysterio In Call Of Duty Season 5 Trailer Revealed In Trailer

WWE Superstars Rhea Ripley, Cody Rhodes, and Rey Mysterio are set to feature in the popular game Call of Duty. The game franchise dropped a new trailer for season five, which will be officially released on July 24, 2024.

Taking on social media, the video game franchise dropped the new trailer. It appears some WWE moves are included in the game, including Cody Rhodes' signature maneuver Cross Rhodes. In the newly dropped trailer, Mami shows her brutality doing Cross Rhodes.

Besides the battleground, the players can fight their opponents in the wrestling ring, as the legendary Rey Mysterio was caught doing a Splash on an opponent in the squared circle. In another snap from the game, Cody Rhodes is captured hitting a Powerbomb at Rey Mysterio.

WWE's collaboration with video game companies

Each WWE character brings a different style and aura. On numerous occasions, popular video game companies collaborated with WWE, making the wrestlers playable characters.

For instance, John Cena debuted as a playable character for the Fortnite game in 2022. He was followed by Becky Lynch and Bianca Belair the next year. Even though a popular character like The Undertaker didn't feature in the Fortnite game , his character was available when WWE collaborated with the game Rainbow Six Siege.

The mainstream popularity of the current WWE stars

The collaboration between Call of Duty and WWE shows how the company is reaching new heights since Triple H has taken over creative control. It has been a phenomenal year for WWE backed by the grand success of WrestleMania 40.

The Rock's involvement in Cody Rhodes' storyline this year was pivotal in elevating his status as the main event star. As the current poster boy and the WWE Undisputed Champion, he has been representing the company everywhere.

He has been an incredible champion since then, showing up in each show and defending the gold as a fighting champion. Additionally, the American Nightmare was a cover athlete for the WWE 2K24 game.

In the women's division, Rhea Ripley's career mirrors Cody Rhodes' journey to the top. She had a great reign as the Women's World Champion lasting over a year. Alongside Cody Rhodes, Mami was also one of the wrestlers featured on the cover of WWE 2K24

Due to his WWE career of over two decades, Rey's fame is unparalleled in pop culture. He was the featured star of the WWE 2k22 video game.