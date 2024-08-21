Watch: Fistfight Erupts Among Fans, Leaving One Bloodied During Padres vs.Twins Showdown at Petco Park

The San Diego Padres and Minnesota Twins had an interesting second game of the series at Petco Park on Tuesday. However, a video from the stands has become popular for the wrong reasons.

While players from both teams competed in a heated game at the stadium, two supporters began a fistfight in the stands. One of the fans, a Padres fan, was left with a bleeding face after receiving numerous blows to the face.

The unplanned fistfight occurred during the Padres vs. Twins game at PETCO Park in San Diego, when a man in a white tank top and a guy in an all-black outfit started to throw hands at one other.



Initially, the person who had the upper hand appeared to be doing well, as he ducked numerous blows while talking some garbage.

But then the guy in the black tee unleashed a barrage of fists, tagging his opponent repeatedly.

Following the sequence of combinations, the man ate the strikes so hard that he ended up with a bleeding mouth.

No word on whether the brawl resulted in any arrests; we've called out to officers for comment, but have yet to hear back.

In terms of on-field activity, the boxers missed a nice one while fighting, as the Padres defeated the Twins, 7-5, in an eighth-inning game that saw six total runs.

San Diego rallied for their 32nd comeback victory of the season on Tuesday night, defeating the Twins 7-5 at Petco Park thanks to late home runs from Manny Machado and Jurickson Profar.

Machado knotted the game 3-3 in the eighth inning with a two-run home shot into the San Diego bullpen, his 158th of the season. He is five shy of Nate Colbert's long-held franchise record.

Profar, like these tenacious Padres, was determined to find a solution, no matter what it took. On the first pitch of his at-bat against Twins left-hander Steven Okert, he squared to bunt but pulled back when the pitch went outside.

Profar hit a home run two pitches later to seal the win. Nonetheless, he refused to second-guess himself afterward. That is how confident he and the Padres are playing right now.

“I’m Profar,” he said with a smirk. “And Profar plays really good baseball. So if I bunt it, I would be safe, 100%, and it would be bases loaded, no outs for Jake Cronenworth.”

The Padres' victory on Tuesday only kept them in the NL West race. The Dodgers triumphed, keeping a three-game lead over San Diego. But the Padres still have a one-game lead over Arizona for the top NL Wild Card slot. There is still a lot more baseball to be played, of course.

