Watch: Former Raiders Head Coach Jon Gruden Was Spotted at Chiefs Training Camp Alongside Andy Raid

Jon Gruden, a former ESPN analyst and long-time Super Bowl-winning NFL coach, showed up in Chiefs training camp wearing Chiefs clothing, sparking speculation on the internet.

The Chiefs returned to the practice field Sunday morning after a day off. Head coach Andy Reid led a 10-10-10 session, a light exercise where the offense and defense perform 10 plays each, followed by 10 minutes of special teams work.



In an unexpected turn of events, former NFL coach Jon Gruden was spotted at the Kansas City Chiefs training camp, conversing with head coach Andy Reid while wearing Chiefs regalia from head to toe.

This is a fascinating development for various reasons. The first, and most obvious, is that Gruden was most recently the head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders, who are one of the Chiefs' main competitors.



Since taking over as the team's starter in 2018, Patrick Mahomes has gone 10-2 versus the Raiders, including an unblemished road record in Oakland and Las Vegas. While Andy Reid and his team continually put the Raiders in their place, Reid invited an old colleague and buddy to practice.

The other concern is what the Chiefs stand to gain by bringing Jon Gruden aboard, a significant opponent of the Chiefs. The presence of such a prominent individual, particularly one from a rival team, has aroused conjecture regarding the purpose of his visit.

The Chiefs are the regaining Super Bowl champions, having won three of the past five. Given their present success, some may ask why they would seek outside assistance. Andy Reid, famed for his strategic prowess, has always respected the varied opinions of seasoned football executives. Despite the controversy surrounding Gruden, his extensive grasp of the game is undeniable.

Gruden and Reid have known one another since the 1990s, when they were both coaches on Mike Holmgren's offensive staff with the Green Bay Packers. From 1992 to 1994, Gruden served as an offensive assistant/quality control coach and wide receivers coach, while Reid was an assistant offensive line and tight ends coach.

Gruden was head coach of the Raiders from 1998 to 2001, the Buccaneers from 2002 to 2008, and the Raiders again from 2018 to 2021, although his NFL career has been turbulent in recent years. He has been out of coaching since his unexpected firing during the 2021 season, when racist, sexist, and homophobic texts he wrote years before were made public. Gruden is seeking to sue the NFL about that event.

Gruden claims that Commissioner Roger Goodell and the league utilized the incident to distract from difficulties inside the Washington football organization, which led to his wrongful termination case against the NFL. However, Gruden has gradually re-entered the NFL coaching ranks, having served as a consultant for the Saints last year and now with the Chiefs.

Though his visit does not establish his formal status with the Chiefs, it does indicate a willingness for future collaboration. Speaking of formal roles This year, he served as an adviser for the Italian football team Milano Seamen in the European League of Football.