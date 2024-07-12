In the ever-evolving landscape of college football, where conference realignments, transfer portals, and Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) deals dominate headlines, Florida State quarterback DJ Uiagalelei has found himself at the center of a viral marketing storm.

The former Clemson and Oregon State player's recent commercial for Circle K convenience stores has taken social media by storm, offering a glimpse into the new reality of student-athlete endorsements.

The introduction of NIL deals has dramatically altered the college sports landscape, allowing student-athletes to capitalize on their popularity.

This shift has led to a surge in appearances and endorsements, with top athletes featuring in billboards, television spots, and social media campaigns.

However, as Uiagalelei's Circle K ad demonstrates, these opportunities can sometimes result in less-than-polished performances.

Uiagalelei's Circle K advertisement, shared by Clay Fink of Noles247, showcases the quarterback's attempt at promoting the convenience store chain's 79-cent Polar Pops.

The video shows Uiagalelei browsing the store, which he refers to as his "favorite convenience store," before selecting the featured beverage.

The ad's reception has been mixed, with many viewers noting its awkward execution and Uiagalelei's apparent discomfort on camera.

Fan reactions to the viral DJ Uiagalelei commercial

The commercial's release sparked an immediate reaction on social media platforms, particularly on X (formerly Twitter). Fans and critics alike were quick to share their thoughts on Uiagalelei's performance:

One user humorously pointed out, "I love how at the end he realizes he has two cups and tries to cover it up by grabbing the top."

Another viewer commented on Uiagalelei's facial expression, saying, "Whhoooo! That face after he took a sip he sold that shit."

Not all reactions were negative, however. One fan defended Uiagalelei, stating, "I mean it's funny but he making bread and most commercials are cringe."

The seemingly rushed nature of the ad did not go unnoticed, with one fan joked, "He must have told them one take is all I got time for."

DJ Uiagalelei's journey from Clemson to Florida State

DJ Uiagalelei's path to Florida State has been a winding one. After starting his college career at Clemson, he transferred to Oregon State for the 2023 season.

During his time with the Beavers, Uiagalelei showcased his skills, throwing for 2,638 yards, 21 touchdowns, and seven interceptions.

Now at Florida State, Uiagalelei is poised to take over as the starting quarterback, stepping into the shoes of last year's starter, Jordan Travis.

Fans are undoubtedly hoping that his on-field performance will outshine his acting debut.

As NIL deals become more prevalent, the ability to handle public appearances and endorsements with professionalism will likely become an increasingly valuable skill for student-athletes.

While the ad may not win any awards for its execution, it has certainly succeeded in generating buzz and keeping Uiagalelei's name in the headlines.

For Florida State fans, the hope remains that Uiagalelei's quarterback play will overshadow his acting debut.