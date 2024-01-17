Watch: Fuming Eagles fans throw popcorn buckets at Nick Sirianni after brutal playoffs collapse

No one could have predicted the unexpected clash between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFL Wild Card game. Unfortunately for the Eagles, their Super Bowl journey came to a disappointing end with the worst record. Adding insult to injury, head coach Nick Sirianni had to endure the humiliation of having a disgruntled fan toss a bucket of popcorn at him.

An upset Eagles fan threw a popcorn bucket at Nick Sirianni

The final game of the Wild Card round was between Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Philadelphia Eagles and for Eagles it could not have been a worse day. The Eagles lost to Buccaneers by a huge margin of 32-9 and even Jason Kelce was seen tearing up on the sidelines .

The game didn't just get the Eagles' players upset but the fans as well. While many fans controlled their emotions and kept it inside, there was one fan who took it out on the head coach. As Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni was walking inside the tunnel after the loss, a fan showered popcorn on him.

The fan wore a Hasson Reddick jersey and literally threw a whole bucket of popcorn in the direction of Nick. Not sure if the popcorn hit the head coach. But about the fan, he was seen yelling and cussing. "You're done, Nick. You're f***ing done, Nick."

The security was quick to notice the guy who threw popcorn at Nick but they didn't catch him. The fan was able to make a quick exit as soon as he saw the security approaching him. About this situation, neither the Eagles nor the head coach himself have made a statement yet. Not sure if it's going to come either.

Quick summary of Philadelphia Eagles vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Philadelphia Eagles vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers was the last game of the Wild Card round and it was played at the Raymond James Stadium. Buccaneers beat the Eagles by 32-9 and Baker Mayfield was the player of the game. While Jalen Hurts made one touchdown, Mayfield scored 3 touchdowns.

Baker Mayfield threw for a whopping 337 yards, while Jalen Hurt managed to reach a respectable 250 yards. The game concluded with an impressive 23-yard touchdown pass from Mayfield to Chris Godwin, resulting in a score of 32 to 25 in favor of the Buccaneers. Up next, the Buccaneers will take on the Detroit Lions at Ford Field on January 21.

