Watch: Giannis Antetokounmpo Breaks Down in Tears After His First Olympics Qualification

Giannis Antetokounmpo, the renowned star of the Milwaukee Bucks and former NBA Most Valuable Player, experienced a heartfelt and emotional moment as he led Greece to securing their berth at the Paris Olympics. Following an intense and hard-fought game, Antetokounmpo led his team to a resounding victory over Croatia.

Giannis Antetokounmpo let his emotions overflow as tears of joy streamed down his face after leading Greece to the Olympic Games. The standout talent for the Milwaukee Bucks dropped 23 points which proved to be instrumental in Greece's hard-fought victory against Croatia with a final score of 80-69.

The significance of this moment was evident as the star athlete took a poignant moment to himself on the bench, overwhelmed with the realization that he had secured his first-ever qualification for the Olympics.

This achievement sends Antetokounmpo into the grand stage of the Summer Olympics for the very first time. An elated Greece, bolstered by a stellar performance from Georgios Papagiannis and Nick Calathes, secured their Olympic berth for the first time since 2008.

The stage is set for an exhilarating competition as Greece will now be pitted against formidable opponents in Group A, lining up to face Australia, Canada, and the winner between Spain and The Bahamas.

However, the road to the Olympics has been arduous, with a total of 24 teams fiercely contending for the last four coveted spots in the 12-team Olympic field.

Giannis Antetokounmpo sends strong message after confirming Olympics ticket

Giannis Antetokounmpo's powerful performance on Sunday not only secured Greece's place in the Paris Olympics but also sent a strong message to the basketball world. The 29-year-old forward showed his dominance on the court while contributing to the team's points tally in victory over Croatia.

Following this impressive feat, Antetokounmpo took to social media to send a powerful message. While posting a snap of his heartfelt moment on the bench, Giannis captioned: "I have never cheat the game.. See you in Paris🙏."

Additionally, the Greek Freak’s contributions were duly recognized as he was awarded the TISSOT MVP of the FIBA Olympic Qualifying Tournament 2024 in Greece, adding to his already prestigious list of achievements including an NBA championship, NBA Finals MVP, and two-time NBA MVP.

