WATCH: Giannis Antetokounmpo Has Hilarious Response to Question on ‘Three Hardest Players to Guard’

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo is known for his dominating presence on the basketball court, often leaving defenders frustrated and struggling to contain him. So when the FIBA social media team posed a question to him about the three toughest opponents to guard, the basketball world might have expected a list of elite NBA players.

As the 2024 Paris Olympics beckon, Giannis Antetokounmpo is keeping everyone entertained. With Greece gearing up for the Group Stage, fans and opponents can only anticipate more thrilling performances from this basketball powerhouse, both on and off the court.

Giannis Antetokounmpo named his brothers as the three hardest players to guard

Recently, the Greek Freak was asked, who, according to him, are the top three toughest players to guard. Whereas the reporter might be expecting the Bucks star to name some of his fierce rivals from the opponent teams, Giannis thought otherwise.

Instead, Giannis delivered a comical yet endearing response, naming three familiar faces from his own household: his brothers Kostas Antetokounmpo, Thanasis Antetokounmpo, and Alex Antetokounmpo.

However, the Antetokounmpo brothers share a deep-seated connection that goes beyond the basketball court. While Giannis has attained stardom in the NBA, his younger brother Alex has pursued his basketball career in the Lithuanian Basketball League, undrafted in the NBA but honing his skills overseas.

Meanwhile, Thanasis has had the opportunity to play alongside Giannis with the Milwaukee Bucks, adding a unique familial dynamic to the team. Kostas, after a stint with the Los Angeles Lakers, has returned to Greece to play for Panathinaikos, further solidifying the brothers' influence in the basketball world and their connection to their homeland.

Giannis Antetokounmpo will be a flag bearer for Greece at the 2024 Paris Olympics

Giannis Antetokounmpo, the esteemed forward for the Milwaukee Bucks, has been bestowed with a remarkable honor that will undoubtedly be etched in his memory for years to come. Following his pivotal role in leading the Greek men's basketball team to its first Olympics appearance since 2008, Antetokounmpo has been selected as one of the flag bearers for Greece at the opening ceremonies of the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Alongside race walker Antigoni Drisbioti, Antetokounmpo, aged 29, will partake in the momentous event, becoming the first Black athlete to carry the flag for Greece in the history of the Olympics.

The impending opportunity to represent his home country on the world stage at the upcoming Olympics holds great importance to Antetokounmpo and serves as a moment of pride not only for himself but for Greek sports as a whole.

As one of the first athletes to open the Games on July 26, Antetokounmpo's participation will undoubtedly contribute to the rich tapestry of the Olympics.

