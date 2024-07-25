Watch: Giants GM Joe Schoen’s Son Urges His Father To Draft Jayden Daniels in Latest Episode of Hard Knocks

The New York Giants' draft decisions and Jayden Daniels's selection have become a focal point for fans, especially as revealed in HBO’s Hard Knocks: Off-Season with the New York Giants. Each episode uncovers new details about how the Giants missed out on Daniels in the 2024 NFL Draft.

In the latest episode, it was disclosed that Giants GM Joe Schoen’s son was a strong advocate for selecting Jayden Daniels. Despite this, Schoen ultimately chose Malik Nabers instead.

The New York Giants picked Malik Nabers, a former LSU wide receiver, in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft. However, if it had been up to Giants general manager Joe Schoen's son, the organization might have traded up and sought to sign another LSU Tiger, quarterback Jayden Daniels.



The fourth episode of Hard Knocks, which focused on the New York Giants' offseason, was nearly exclusively dedicated to the buildup to the 2024 NFL Draft. The cameras captured a rare private encounter between general manager Joe Schoen and his family hours before the draft.

The episode shows Schoen polling his children on who the Giants should choose in the first round. Schoen's kid had done his homework and decided to throw some significant shade at current Giants quarterback Daniel Jones.

When Joe asked his son Carson, "Who do you want me to take?" his son said, "Jayden Daniels; trade up and grab him. Why not? ... You may get this job once and might as well try to win."

Joe then asked who would be the second choice if he wasn't present, to which Carson answered, "Drake Maye, Marvin Harrison, or Malik Nabers." Joe then asked his daughter who they wanted him to choose, to which his son answered, "All the girls want JJ McCarthy because he is good-looking."

The Giants went with Malik Nabers in the 2024 NFL draft

In the end, the Giants chose Malik Nabers over Jayden Daniels in the 2024 NFL Draft because of player assessments and team needs. They may have been more content with their present quarterback position and saw a bigger need for a top-tier wideout to complement their system.

Nabers was probably a more desirable option due to his skill, potential effect, and compatibility with their attacking system. Furthermore, the Giants could have intended to address the quarterback issue differently, concentrating on adding a talented receiver to strengthen their squad as a whole.

Jayden Daniels, LSU's quarterback, demonstrated his dual-threat skills in his senior season with 4,500 passing yards, 40 touchdowns, and 8 interceptions, as well as 900 running yards and 10 touchdowns. Malik Nabers, also at LSU, developed as a great wide receiver, racking up 1,200 receiving yards and 12 touchdowns while displaying superb route running and dependable hands.



Both were standouts in college, but playing in the NFL is a very different experience. We'll find out shortly whether the Giants made the correct move in signing Malik Nabers or whether they should have listened to Joe's son Carson.