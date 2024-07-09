Watch: Giants HC Brian Daboll Claims He Can Run 40 Yard Dash in Hilarious Video

The New York Giants have received additional attention this offseason as the topic of HBO's Hard Knocks Offseason. With the added focus, there has been a lot of work and fun happening simultaneously.



A tweet from the NFL shows Saints head coach Brian Daboll claiming to run the 40-meter sprint in under 7 seconds in that show. We all know he's joking because it's nearly impossible to match the athleticism of professional athletes. Very few of us can; even retired professionals cannot perform at that level.

Brain Daboll caught for false claims

It's still fairly funny to hear the 49-year-old Daboll, who isn't exactly sleek and strong, boast that he can run a seven-second 40. That would put him fewer than three seconds behind the candidate seen running a 4.47 40-yard sprint.

This all takes place in a clip from HBO's Hard Knocks: Offseason With the New York Giants. The show follows the Giants front office as coaches and executives prepare for the draft and free agency.

https://twitter.com/NFL/status/1810388384755638354

When Daboll and other staff members watched Gaints' newly drafted Rome Odunze do the 40-yard dash in 4.47 seconds, Joe Schoen, the Giants' senior vice president and general manager, asked, "So you think you can be less than three seconds behind him?".

Without thinking twice, Brain Daboll answered, "Yes, there is no doubt in my mind that I can run under 7."

Daboll repeats his claim and then asks Tim McDonnell, the Giants' director of player personnel if he believes he can do it. McDonnell simply shakes his head and mouths the word "no." Daboll then clarifies that he is joking by stating that achieving that time would require an incentive in the shape of buffalo wings.

Advertisement

Also Read: Tom Brady Loves Being with Gronk as Ex-Teammate Shares Pics from Michael Rubin’s Party

Brian Daboll is preparing for a successful campaign.

Brian Daboll and the New York Giants are improving and aiming for a victorious 2024. The Giants have also hired 11 new coaches, including a new strength and conditioning staff. These improvements are intended to promote a more cohesive and cooperative environment.



The Giants' roster has undergone significant adjustments. Key players such as Saquon Barkley and Xavier McKinney have left, and the team has concentrated on improving its offensive line and defense.

While Odunze appears in the video, the Giants ultimately drafted LSU wide receiver Malik Nabers at number six. Adding excellent edge rusher Brian Burns and dynamic rookie wide receiver Malik Nabers is expected to have a significant impact.



Odunze, who played college football at the University of Washington, was selected ninth overall by the Bears. Some analysts regarded Odunze as having greater potential than Nabers, despite Nabers' outstanding collegiate career.

Advertisement