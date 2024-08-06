Watch: Giants’ Rookie Malik Nabers Swings At Lions Defenders as A Huge Fight Breaks Out

Another brawl broke out at the second joint practice with the Lions on Tuesday.

The New York Giants and Detroit Lions found themselves caught in a heated confrontation, with rookie sensation Malik Nabers at the epicenter of the chaos.

The incident, which occurred during the teams' second joint practice, has left fans and officials alike questioning the intensity of these preseason encounters.

Malik Nabers' swings at Lions defenders

Before the eruption of violence, Nabers had been showcasing the skills that made him the Giants' first-round pick.

The former LSU star had an impressive start to the day, catching the first eight passes thrown his way, including a spectacular acrobatic touchdown.

His performance showed the potential impact he may have on the Giants' offense in the upcoming season.

However, the promising display was quickly overshadowed by the ensuing brawl, leaving team officials concerned about potential injuries and the overall conduct of their players during these high-stakes practice sessions.

The incident unfolded during a red zone drill, when quarterback Daniel Jones attempted a 20-yard pass to Nabers in the end zone.

Lions cornerback Terrion Arnold successfully broke up the play, setting the stage for what would become a volatile situation.

Initially, the interaction between Nabers and Arnold seemed harmless, with Nabers patting Arnold on the head as they walked away from the play.

Advertisement

However, this gesture appeared to poke Arnold, who reportedly pushed Nabers, prompting the rookie to retaliate with punches.

What began as a one-on-one altercation quickly escalated into a full-team brawl. Lions safety Kerby Joseph joined the fray, throwing punches at Nabers.

Within moments, players from both teams were embroiled in a chaotic scrum that lasted for about a minute.

The tension didn't dissipate after the initial fight. Several skirmishes followed, including an incident involving Giants receiver Gunner Olszewski and Lions cornerback Morice Norris.

Norris was observed throwing punches, while Olszewski refrained from retaliating.

The severity of the situation became apparent when Lions coaches took action, dismissing players Levi Onwuruzurike and Morice Norris for their involvement in the altercations.

The repeated outbreaks of violence ultimately led to the premature conclusion of the practice session, with both teams clearing the field as coaches attempted to restore order.

Malik Nabers speaks out

In the aftermath of the incident, Nabers addressed reporters, hinting at provocative comments that sparked his reaction.

Advertisement

"Something like that's gonna happen," he stated, without elaborating on the specific words exchanged.

This latest incident is not isolated, as it follows a series of confrontations between the Giants and Lions during their joint practices.

ESPN's Jordan Raanan reported that the previous day's session had witnessed "approximately eight skirmishes," with the first occurring just two plays into live drills.

Even Giants quarterback Daniel Jones had been involved in inciting one of the earlier brawls, shoving Lions defensive lineman Alim McNeill after McNeill had pushed center Greg Van Roten to the ground.

Jones defended the competitive spirit of the practices, stating, "A situation happens like that, you try to stand up for your guys. I thought it was good competitive practice all day [Monday] and we made some plays and did some good things. There are some things we need to shore up, for sure, but good intensity and competitive spirit."

Advertisement

As the dust settles on this heated practice session, both teams are now focusing on their upcoming preseason matchup.

The Giants and Lions are set to face each other at MetLife Stadium on Thursday, providing an opportunity for players to channel their aggression into on-field performance rather than off-field altercations.

As the regular season approaches, all eyes will be on how these young players handle the pressure and intensity of NFL competition.