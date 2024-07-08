Watch: Giants Star Rookie Malik Nabers Spotted Throwing Thousands of Dollars at Strip Club

New York Giants rookie wide receiver Malik Nabers has been spotted in a strip club, tossing large sums of money while partying. The incident has garnered significant media attention and discussion.

According to social media videos, Nabers has made a significant financial leap, transitioning from NIL cash to first-round pick money, and has been observed spending that money in a strip club.

Malik Nabers is seen in a strip club.

Moving from college to the NFL is always a significant transition for a variety of reasons. One key factor is financial, as players go from making very little money to making millions, particularly first-round draft picks.

A recent Twitter video claimed Malik Nabers was throwing thousands of dollars in a strip club. The original video, shared on Instagram by ynhprimetime, shows Nabers flinging cash while dancing. Dov Kleiman later reposted it, saying he was "throwing thousands of dollars."

YNH Primetime, a singer and friend of Malik Nabers, rapidly drew the attention of NFL aggregators and Giants fan accounts after this video surfaced. She later boasted that it wasn't the first time she had put someone in the social media spotlight.

The incident took place at Area 29, an adult entertainment venue in Houston, Texas. It is also speculated that Malik, who was seen throwing money and dancing, may have been helping his friend promote her new song, which is also set at a club.

Fans expected much more than this from Malik Nabers

The Giants' new WR1, Malik Nabers, was drafted sixth overall in the 2024 NFL Draft. He was the second wide receiver selected in the draft, trailing Ohio State standout Marvin Harrison Jr. Following an excellent undergraduate career with the LSU Tigers, Nabers is anticipated to achieve great things in 2024 and beyond.

It has been a long time since the New York Giants have had a truly exceptional wide receiver. Since Odell Beckham Jr.'s departure in 2019, the Giants have hoped that this dynamic wideout could improve Daniel Jones' quarterbacking and provide the squad with what they truly need. However, the youngster has already made a terrible impression on some fans by flinging money around at a strip club.

The Giants will begin training camp on July 24, followed by their first preseason game on August 8 against the Detroit Lions at MetLife Stadium. Meanwhile, their first season game is against the Vikings on September 8.

