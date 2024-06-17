Watch: Half-Naked Man Threatens To Kill Travis Kelce and Joe Biden Outside White House Before Getting Arrested

Travis Kelce gets a death threat! The background around the threat is intriguing, considering the NFL star had nothing to do with it. The incident took place on June 16th at a recent event for 46th US President Joe Biden ahead of the 2024 elections.

A viral video on X (previously Twitter) shows a topless man standing in Downtown Los Angeles, holding a guitar bag, and claiming to be hiding a gun inside. The anonymous individual apparently went on a 20-minute diatribe, threatening to murder Joe Biden. However, it wasn't only the president. The man unexpectedly shifted his attention to Travis Kelce.

What did the half-naked man say that caused the arrest?

"I want to kill Travis Kelce," said the culprit. “I got a gun in here. I got a gun right here to kill Joe Biden. Where’s the Secret Service?” The clip finished with law enforcement authorities coming in and handcuffing the man.



The event occurred weeks after Travis' amusing contact with President Biden during the Chiefs' visit to the White House following their victory in Super Bowl LVIII. Many people found his "My Fellow Americans" speech hilarious from last year, and Kelce recently opened up about it.

United States Secret Service men were “not too happy” with Travis Kelce getting near Joe Biden

Travis Kelce made a comical disclosure about his interaction with President Joe Biden during an edition of the New Heights podcast. Kelce got too close to Biden, and the Secret Service was supposedly "not happy with it."

The NFL player reportedly came dangerously close to being tazed by the Secret Service. "I had no idea President Biden was gonna ask me to come up and let me have my moment," stated Kelce. While Chiefs No. 87 has a friendly relationship with the President, he has yet to reveal his political convictions. However, his girlfriend, Taylor Swift, disagrees.

Travis Kelce's girlfriend, Taylor Swift, backed Joe Biden and then-Vice President Kamala Harris ahead of the 2020 presidential election in the United States. The millionaire singer has yet to publicly back any candidate in the impending 2024 elections. However, if former President and contender Donald Trump is to be believed, Swift should not endorse the 81-year-old.

While Donald Trump described the 34-year-old as "unusually beautiful, " the 78-year-old also questioned her political views. "Is she liberal, or is this an act? Is she a legitimate liberal? Isn't this an act?” In an interview with Setoodeh, Trump expressed amazement that a country musician could be successful while being liberal. The Shake It Off artist, who is now on the 'Eras Tour', did not reply to the insults.

Following the current death threat, it would be fascinating to see whether Travis Kelce takes any legal action or strengthens his security. Kelce is presently preparing for training camp ahead of the preseason games, which begin in August.

