Watch: Happy-Sad Brandon Aiyuk Shares With Jayden Daniels How 49ers Don’t Want Him Back

Brandon Aiyuk’s future with the San Francisco 49ers is uncertain. Following this situation, the wide receiver shared his feelings by making a bold statement on the scenario. Concerning the 49ers' purse situation, the 49ers are unsure about extending their contract with Aiyuk and he’s shared his mixed emotions with the Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels.

Aiyuk’s contract negotiations saw a dead-end after the 49ers offered the WR a contract worth $26 million yearly, as per San Francisco Chronicle's Mike Silver. However, both these parties are not finding a middle ground. Subsequently, Aiyuk made a bold statement.

Also read- Meet Keith Wright; All About NFL Player Who Was Sentenced to 234 Years for His Crimes in 2012

Brandon Aiyuk is in dismay

MLFootball’s Twitter account shared a video featuring Brandon Aiyuk video calling Jayden Daniels. In this interaction, Aiyuk boldly stated that the 49ers don’t want him back. Moreover, he playfully portrayed his emotional state as “Laughing and Crying.”

Sharing the news, MLFootball’s account wrote, “WOW… #49ers Brandon Aiyuk on TikTok: “I’m laughing but I’m crying fr. Commanders Jayden Daniels: “What happened bro” BA: “THEY SAID THEY DON’T WANT ME BACK… I SWEAR” OH.”

The 49ers were one of the top teams to win the Super Bowl in the previous season. However, their Super Bowl loss against the defending champions Kansas City Chiefs stalled their Super Bowl hopes. And throughout the season, Aiyuk was a prime player for the 49ers’ offense.

Advertisement

Also read- JJ McCarthy With Help From GF Katya Kuropas Has Picked Up Offence for Vikings Quickly Ahead of NFL Rookie Year

What’s next for Brandon Aiyuk?

Aiyuk scored 1,342 yards and 7 touchdowns in the previous season for the 49ers. Moreover, his gameplay as a blocker wide receiver became a key strategy for the 49ers. His duality with the team’s star running back Christian McCaffrey was a key point in the team’s success. Aiyuk’s prowess as a blocker made way for McCaffrey to drill through the opponents' defenses.

Following his prime place in the team, the 49ers would want to extend his contract and find a middle ground with Aiyuk. However, during this offseason, several players are going to get traded and only time will reveal Aiyuk’s future.