Watch: Heavy Rain Pours Down Busch Stadium Steps During Cubs-Cardinals Game Causing Delay

A somewhat odd scenario occurred on Sunday when the game between the Chicago Cubs and the St. Louis Cardinals was postponed due to bad weather in the St. Louis region. During the delay, a video emerged on social media showing water rushing down the stairs at Busch Stadium.

At 5:34 p.m., the teams announced a rain delay for the 6:10 p.m. game, which was subsequently rescheduled for 8:40 p.m. One of the series' games was already postponed this weekend due to inclement weather. That game will be rescheduled for July 13 as part of a split doubleheader.

What happened during the Cubs-Cardinals game?

Cardinals topple Cubs 4-3 amid rain delay

Paul Goldschmidt homered twice and Sonny Gray pitched five shutout innings to help the St. Louis Cardinals defeat the Chicago Cubs 4-3 on Sunday night in a rain-delayed game that began more than 2 1/2 hours earlier. St. Louis has won five consecutive games for the first time since winning six straight from July 15-20, 2023, and has won ten of its previous twelve.

Gray (7-2) had another strong performance for the Cardinals when the game began at 8:43 p.m. local time following a 2-hour, 33-minute rain delay. He allowed one hit and struck out eight before being pulled after only 74 pitches.

Chicago rallied late against Cardinals closer Ryan Helsley in the ninth inning. Ian Happ led out with his second home run of the game, bringing the score to one run. Nick Madrigal and Mike Tauchmann both hit two-out singles before Seiya Suzuki hit a flyout to deep right-center field, giving Helsley his 17th save and tying Cleveland's Emmanuel Clase for the major league record.

Javier Assad (4-1) yielded four runs and five hits in five innings, striking out a career-high eight hitters. He had not allowed more than two earned runs in any of his previous ten starts this season. Chicago has dropped four consecutive games and six of its last eight.

