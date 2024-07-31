WATCH: Hilarious Skit About Fighting UFC Champ Islam Makhachev By Comedian Alvin Kuai Goes Viral

UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev is one intimidating fighter. His brutal knockouts and finishes throughout his career make him a rough contender to get through. A New York comedian sheds light on the Russian fighter’s ‘scary’ background.

The comedian’s bit highlights how intimidating Islam Makhachev is. Highlighting the champion’s birthplace and religion, Alvin Kuai, similar to most fans, would not like to fight him. What exactly did he say about the lightweight champion?

Comedian goes viral for Islam Makhachev bit

In the UFC, the fighters who hail from Dagestan follow a similar fighting style with strict routines. With a grappling heavy fighting style, these fighters’ discipline and dedication to the sport is an intimidating aspect for their opponents.

UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev is the spokesperson for the aforementioned. Starting off as Khabib Nurmagomedov’s protégé, the Russian contender found an identity of his own, with few fans questioning if he is even better than The Eagle.

New York comedian Alvin Kuai recently went viral for his standup comedy bit about Islam Makhachev. He went on to highlight how intimidating Russian-Muslim fighters are. He also joked about other nationalities he would face off against avoiding the champion’s own.

“He’s also a Russian-Muslim, which, why would you fight that guy,” said Alvin Kuai. The comedian called attention to their disciplined regime during fights.

Advertisement

Joking that he would fight a ‘French Mormon or a Canadian Scientologist,’it seems like the New Yorker is frightened into submission by Islam Makhachev.

Also read: Charles Oliveira’s Heartwarming Reaction To Islam Makhachev's Injury Amid Potential Fight Rumors

Would Islam Makhachev fight Belal Muhammad at welterweight?

UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev has fought tough contenders on the roster. The Russian contender has previously touched on moving to welterweight to fight former Leon Edwards and become the double champion.

However, Leon Edwards is no longer the welterweight champion. The recent UFC 304 showed Belal Muhammad, dethroning Rocky to become the new title holder. Here’s the catch, Makhachev and Bully B share a cordial relationship.

Prior to the fight, Islam Makhachev was questioned on the matter. The Russian champion looked puzzled at the thought of him fighting Belal Muhammad for the welterweight belt. He eventually answered it with ease.

“I don't know brother. We have same manager, we will do something,” said Islam Makhachev on The Weighing In podcast. Unlike Belal Muhammad, who totally shutdown the possibility of him fighting the Russian contender, the champion did not decline it.

Advertisement

Now that Belal Muhammad is the UFC welterweight champion, there is a slight possibility in a fight with the lightweight champion.

Islam Makhachev recently revealed that his hand injury could put him out for the end of the year. What is next for the Dagestani champion?