Watch: Hilarious viral clip shows Russell Westbrook daring a trash-talking fan to say it to his face and getting exactly what he asked

A growing annoyance is festering within Russell Westbrook, as hecklers continue their relentless pursuit. A recent encounter saw a Minnesota Timberwolves fan bold enough to rise to Westbrook's challenge to approach him and utter the same insults.

The serial occurrence of the heckling has prompted even Paul George to share his displeasure. A visibly frustrated 35-year-old Westbrook is now insisting hecklers confront him directly.

Russell Westbrook holds a reputation for being unafraid to engage in verbal spats with spectators during NBA matches. Recent footage reveals the heated exchange between the Los Angeles Clippers guard and a Timberwolves fan during a pre-game warmup.

Westbrook passionately cautioned the fan, “Better sit your a*s down. I ain't the one. I'm not the one." The exact trigger of Westbrook's intense response remains unknown.

Fan-player exchanges have become an ingrained part of NBA culture - before, during, and after games. Westbrook seems to stand out with his encounters this season.

In a post-game dialogue following a loss to the Denver Nuggets, Westbrook pointed out that the fan involved had insulted his family.

“It's just unfortunate fans think they can get away with saying anything,” Westbrook expressed in a post-match chat after the Nuggets' game, reported Fox Sports.

Advertisement

Despite the heated exchange, the Timberwolves claimed victory with a 109-105 win over the Clippers. Westbrook impressively managed a double-double, bagging 12 points and 13 assists. Falling two short of a triple-double, he suggested the verbal jousts might be fueling him to perform better. Pinkvilla Pulse Subscribe to our newsletter for entertainment exclusives, star interviews, and the latest lifestyle trends. Look No Further! Subscribe

Averaging 11 points, 6 rebounds, and 5 assists per game, the veteran guard featured for 29 minutes against the Timberwolves, which is his highest record in the last 10 games for the Clippers.

ALSO READ: Who is Jamal Murray's girlfriend? All about the controversial Harper Hempel!

Timberwolves announcer disapproves of Russell Westbrook's mocking incident with Rudy Gobert

During the Sunday game between the Los Angeles Clippers and the Minnesota Timberwolves, Gobert was openly ridiculed by Westbrook for missing two free throws. Westbrook even requested a fan to record his reaction live.

Westbrook, with his back to Gobert, could be heard inquiring, "Is he shooting right now?" When Gobert missed the free throw again, Westbrook couldn't contain his joy, jumping up and down.

"He missed twice!" he gestured, indicating Gobert's struggle with free throws. The video taken by the fan, as predicted, went viral on social media quickly.

At the end of the game, Westbrook had the chance to lessen the Clippers' deficit. Instead, he failed to score an uncontested shot, giving the T'Wolves announcers an opportunity for some commentary.

"Fitting!" called out play-by-play man Michael Grady.

"That's what you call karma," chimed in Jim Petersen, Minnesota's familiar voice for many years.

The feud between Westbrook and Gobert is not new; it dates back to several years but significantly escalated in the 2018 NBA playoffs. Gobert's Utah Jazz beat Westbrook's Oklahoma City Thunder in the first round then.

Westbrook received a $10,000 fine and a technical foul in the fourth game for starting an argument with Gobert.

The initial quarrel was with Raymond Felton, a former OKC guard. Since that controversial episode, Westbrook has made regular attempts to dunk on Gobert, successfully achieving it several times, even for the Lakers in January 2022.

ALSO READ: ‘Purest thing I've seen’: Youngest player in NBA, GG Jackson's adorable reaction to Shaquille O’Neal interviewing him is melting hearts