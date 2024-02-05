Watch: How Did Taylor Swift React To Trevor Noah’s NFL Joke About Her Camera Time During The Games At Grammys 2024?

66th Annual Grammy Awards' host Trevor Noah cracked a joke at Taylor Swift and she seemed to be enjoying it. The joke was also a reply to all the NFL fans who complained about the screen time of Taylor Swift. Here's what Trevor Noah indeed said about the Blank Space singer.

Trevor Noah jokes about NFL screen showing Taylor Swift more than usual

During the 2024 Grammy Awards show, host Trevor Noah joked about Taylor Swift's increased screen presence during the Chiefs game. Noah came up with the joke in reference to the NFL fans who are not happy about seeing Taylor Swift on their TV screen during the Chiefs game as she roots for her boyfriend Travis Kelce.

"I think it is so unfair how NFL fans have been complaining about the cameras panning to Taylor Swift like she’s controlling the cameras at the game. Just let her live," Noah joked. The camera was then cut to Taylor Swift, who was seen laughing at the joke. Taylor was indeed impressed with the joke.

Taylor Swift's camera presence has been one of the concerns of football fans. In fact, the NFL shows her so much during the Chiefs game, on the screens, that it gets under the skin of some hardcore NFL fans. This results in fans getting angry at the pop singer and she becomes a victim of the trolling.

Talking about Taylor Swift, a very interesting topic that fans are all about these days is the pop singer attending the Super Bowl. It's less than a week until Super Bowl 2024. But while Taylor Swift's boyfriend will be in Las Vegas, she'll be in Japan, completing the leg of her Eras Tour.

Interestingly, the Japanese Embassy has recently made a statement about the same. In the statement, they have assured that Taylor Swift will smoothly be traveling to the Stadium in Las Vegas for the Super Bowl. But while the Japanese Embassy of the USA has given assurance, do you think she will be able to make it up for the big day?

