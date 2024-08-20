Watch: How Jason Kelce Keeps Eagles Spirit and Cowboys Hate Alive Even After Retirement

Even in retirement, former Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce is proving that his team spirit and rivalry with the Dallas Cowboys are as unwavering as ever.

A recent viral video has captured Kelce showcasing his continued disdain for the Eagles' bitter East foes, showing his legacy as a beloved figure for the Eagles.

The said viral video circulating on social media has captured the retired center showcasing his explicit anti-Cowboys sentiment in a rather unconventional way.

In the video, Kelce can be seen showing one of the stickers on the bumper of his Tesla Cybertruck, which features an animated cartoon character appearing to urinate on the Dallas Cowboys logo.

Kelce, who announced his retirement from the NFL in March 2024 after a storied 13-year career, has remained a prominent figure in the Philadelphia sports landscape.

His legendary status was cemented during the Eagles' Super Bowl LII victory parade, where he delivered a passionate speech that talked about the team's underdog spirit and the city's unwavering support.

This viral incident, while undoubtedly humorous, shows Kelce's commitment to the Eagles-Cowboys rivalry, even in his post-playing days.

The rivalry between the Eagles and Cowboys is one of the most storied in the NFL, with both teams and their passionate fan bases aiming for supremacy in the NFC East.

Kelce, who played a crucial role in the Eagles' Super Bowl triumph, was known for his fierce competitiveness and his willingness to engage in the emotional back-and-forth with Cowboys supporters.

Kelce's continued involvement in the rivalry, even after his retirement, can be seen as the deep-rooted nature of this NFC East clash.

The veteran center's retirement marked the end of an era, but his spirit and commitment to the Eagles' cause remain firmly intact.

As the video went viral fans did not lose any chance to share their sentiments.

One writes, “JASON KELCE WILL ALWAYS BE AN #EAGLES LEGEND.”

Another writes, “they do enough losing as it is, now they’re even taking L’s to taylor swifts boyfriends brother??”

As the Eagles look forward to the coming NFL season, Kelce's spirit and his enduring rivalry with the Dallas Cowboys will surely continue to entertain and captivate the hearts of Eagles and other NFL fans.