Watch: Hulk Hogan Mocks Kamala Harris’ Ethnicity in Yet Another Racism Row Following Alcohol-Induced Rant

Former WWE champion and Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan is widely recognized as the first face of the professional wrestling business. His run in WWE was generational, and with that, Hulk-o-Mania has managed to break multiple records by being one of the longest-reigning champions, maineventing some of the biggest WrestleManias, and many more.

Millions of fans love Hulk Hogan, but he has a different side of personality, which gets him hated as well. He often gets tangled up by making racial comments. In the past, Hulkster was called out for his racial behavior.

Recently, once again, Hulk Hogan made a racial comment on U.S. presidential nominee Kamala Harris’s heritage. Kamala Harris has an Indian and Jamaican ancestral background.

The video of Hulk Hogan going viral for making racial jokes about Kamala Harris is from a promotional event for his new beer at the Thirsty Cowboy in Medina, Ohio. Hulk Hogan threw words at fans and asked them to chant together the ‘What’ catchphrase of Stone Cold Steve Austin during his interaction with fans.

While playing the ‘What’ catchphrase, Hulk Hogan made a joke about Kamala Harris and asked fans if they wanted to “bodyslam” and “drop the leg” her. Then he continued to make a racial joke about Harris and called her "Chameleon.” The dig was on her heritage. Hulk Hogan has openly supported U.S. President Donald Trump in the past. Later, after the clip went viral, Hogan tried to escape the situation, claiming he did it under the influence.

Advertisement

This is not the first time Hogan got cancelled. In 2008, Hulk Hogan’s son, Nick Hogan, served a jail term for a crashing car, which left one of his friends incapacitated for life. During the trial in 2008, the court released a call recording of Hulk Hogan and his son, which resurfaced again in 2015.

In the recording, Hogan and his son dropped multiple racial words and slurs, including the N-word. At one point in the recording, Hogan even voiced anxieties about reincarnating as a black person due to “karma” after the recording went viral on the internet. WWE fired Hulk Hogan from the company for his racial remarks.

Hogan said while talking to his son, “You know that God gave you this vibe and this, this, energy that you and I are going to live forever, bro,” he said. “I just hope we don’t come back as a couple, I don’t want to say it, blizz-ack gizz-uys, you know what I’m saying.”

Advertisement

There was another incident where Hulk Hogan was exposed for being a racist. In 2012, a private adult video of Hulk Hogan was leaked with his former friend’s radio star Bubba the Love Sponge's wife. Bubba recorded it secretly in a video. Hulk Hogan was seen bad-mouthing black people and his daughter’s black American boyfriend,

Hogan said, “I mean, I’d rather if she was going to f–k some n—-r, I’d rather have her marry an 8-foot-tall n—-r worth a hundred million dollars! Like a basketball player! I guess we’re all a little racist. F–king n—-r After the clip went viral on the internet, Hulk Hogan publicly apologized for his comments.