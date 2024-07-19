Watch: Hulk Hogan Rips Off Shirt For His 'Hero' Donald Trump At Republican National Convention

Hulk Hogan is the talk of the town again, but not for anything related to professional wrestling. Appearing at the Republican National Convention's final session, the former WWE Champion delivered a thunderous speech in support of the WWE Hall of Famer and the former United States President, Donald Trump.

The Hulkster had the real American gimmick in his wrestling days. Once he entered the podium, "USA, USA" chants erupted throughout the venue. Starting the speech with his wrestling catchphrase, Hogan praised the high energy of the arena and compared it to the iconic Madison Square Garden with the feeling of capturing one more title.

ALSO READ: Hulk Hogan Left Confused by Adam Copeland’s Unnecessary High-Risk Move at AEW Double or Nothing

Hulk's famous catchphrase "Well, let me tell you something, brother", were the initial words of the speech. Hogan continued the speech saying the room was full of real Americans. He has witnessed some of the best tag teams throughout his career.

After referring to Donald Trump and Vice Presidential candidate J.D. Vance, he said they are the greatest tag team he has seen in his life, who are determined to save the great nation.

Hulk Hogan ripped off his shirt like in the WWE ring

In his wrestling days, ripping off his shirts to showcase his 24-inch python was one of the notable things Hulk Hogan di did in the squared circle. During the RNC, the 70-year-old emulated the same thing.

The Hulkster said, "What happened last week when they took a shot at my hero and they tried to kill the next president of the United States? Enough was enough... Let Trumpmania run wild brother, let Trumpmania rule again, let Trumpmania make America great again".

Advertisement

While saying these words, he took off his blazer to show the Real American t-shirt with his picture. Then he proceeded to rip off that shirt, showing a red t-shirt, which had Trump-Vance written on it.

Showing his muscular physique, Hogan struck a pose on the podium. An elated Donald Trump appreciated his efforts with a smile and clap.

Hulk Hogan is retired now

At the age of 70, the legendary Superstar and the WWE Hall of Famer is retired. However, he sporadically shows up in special WWE shows or events.

His most recent WWE appearance was on the 30th anniversary of Monday Night RAW last year. He was instrumental in the success of the Red brand in its early phase. The Hulkster officially hung up his boots from the squared circle in 2012.