WATCH: Hulk Hogan Spanks Popular Influencer Frankie LaPenna And Puts Him Through Hooters Table In Hilarious Skit

WWE legend Hulk Hogan seems ageless! The 70-year-old former wrestler exhibits no signs of aging at this age, even when many of his peers have become weak. Hogan is married to a 45-year-old lady, Sky Daily, who is 25 years younger than him.

The wrestling legend is hustling at this point of life too, and that too with a replica WWE belt with him. So, when a popular influencer tried to snatch that belt from Hogan at a public place, the WWE Hall of Famer just spanked him to a table. The hilarious video was put on the social media platform, Instagram by the influencer Frankie Lapenna himself.



Hogan puts an influencer through the table

In the video which was shared by the influencer, Hogan and he could be seen standing on top of the table, with Frankie trying to take the belt. As the influencer eventually succeeds in snatching the belt, Hogan then pats hard on his buttocks, thereby pushing him on top of another table.

The caption of the video read, “Florida man final boss battle.” Frankie also isn’t a small-time social media influencer but has a decent following of two million followers on Instagram. So, when he posted the video, his followers came up with hilarious replies.

Fans react to the hilarious video

One fan wrote, “A little more momentum and I think that window was going too.” Another wrote, “Surprised you managed to pull it from his hands since hes the one so good at rug pulling.” A third said, “Table should have been covered in platters of wings with ranch dip and pitchers of beer. Step it up hoss!.”

Though this is a hilarious video, Hogan, however, hasn’t always been there on the good side of things. A few days ago, he received enormous criticism for targeting Australian rapper Iggy Azalea through his X account.

Though he later clarified that the account was hacked, and he didn’t write any of that, the wrestling legend had by then invited flak for his words.