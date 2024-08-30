Watch: Hulk Hogan Stunned by Comedian’s Brutal Troll at Promotional Event

Former WWE champion Hulk Hogan is traveling all around the country to promote his “Real American Beer.” Hulk Hogan has openly come out as a Donald Trump supporter. He even hosted the event by Trump in the past and ripped off his shirt in classic pro-wrestling style.

Recently, a video went viral on social media platforms where a comedian, Robby Roadsteamer, who plays the alter ego of Rob Potylo, confronted Hulk Hogan, who was clicking pictures with fans.

The comedian started to rant at Hogan, made some transphobic jokes, and even questioned Trump’s link with Jeffrey Epstein. Robby Roadsteamer is going viral currently for entering; Trump’s rallies mock people for supporting Trump and touch the dark past of former US presidents.

Robby Roadsteamer stated, impersonating Hulk Hogan, mimicking his voice, “What ya gonna do when we drop the big boot on trans and everything? Does that work for you, brother? Trump is a real felon. Then he went to Epstein Island.”

Hulk Hogan was lately called out for making some racial jokes about U.S. presidential nominee Kamala Harris’s heritage. Kamala Harris has an Indian and Jamaican traditional background.

Hulkster was at Thirsty Cowboy in Medina, Ohio, where he went to promote his beer brand. When he was on the stage, he started to play popular Stone Cold Steve Austin’s “What” chants to fans, and the crowd was equally participating.

While playing the “What” chant game, Hogan trolled Kamala Harris and asked fans who wanted to see him “Bodyslam” and “Leg Drop” on Kamala Harris and then even called Harris “ "Chameleon,” aiming at her heritage.

After the video went viral, Hulk Hogan tried to clear the air by saying it was beer talk, but this was not the first time that Hogan had made some racial remarks. In 2015, an audio of Hulk Hogan went viral on the internet from his son Nick Hogan’s jail time. During the trial in 2008, the court released a call recording of Hulk Hogan and his son, which resurfaced again in 2015.

In viral audio, Hulk Hogan was caught making some extremely racial remarks and even dropped the N-word while talking. He even said now he has heard, he will reincarnate as a black person due to “Karma.”

Hogan said while talking to his son, “You know that God gave you this vibe and this, this energy that you and I are going to live forever, bro,” he further said. “I just hope we don’t come back as a couple. I don’t want to say it, Blizz-ack gizz-uys, you know what I’m saying.”

In 2012, a private video of Hulk Hogan went viral with his friend’s radio star Bubba the Love Sponge's wife. Bubba was the one who secretly recorded the video and sent it to media houses, where Hogan was passing comments on his daughter’s black boyfriend.

Hulk Hogan said, “I mean, I’d instead if she was going to f–k some n—-r, I’d rather have her marry an 8-foot-tall n—-r worth a hundred million dollars! Like a basketball player! I guess we’re all a little racist. F–king n—-r After the clip went viral on the internet, WWE fired him, and Hulk Hogan publicly apologized for his remarks.

