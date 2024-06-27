Watch: Ian Garry’s Son Delivers Spot-On Impressions of McGregor and Pereira, Delighting UFC Commentators

What’s more adorable than a fighter’s child stealing the spotlight? Have you seen Ian Garry’s son’s UFC impressions? Ian Garry, the Irish UFC star, has a son who’s already a fan favorite. His son recently showcased his UFC knowledge in front of commentators.

Curious about what he did? He mimicked Conor McGregor and Alex Pereira, leaving everyone in stitches. Garry’s son nailed McGregor’s billionaire strut and Pereira’s bow and arrow move. It was a heartwarming moment during an intense fight week.

Is there anything this kid can't do?

During a recent meeting with UFC commentators, Ian Garry’s son stole the show. Garry shared a video on Instagram, capturing this adorable moment.

He asked his son to impersonate his idol Conor McGregor first. Without missing a beat, the little one performed McGregor’s iconic billionaire strut, made famous after his knockout of Eddie Alvarez at UFC 205. The room erupted in laughter, with Daniel Cormier calling the kid "Great."

But the fun didn’t stop there. Next, Garry’s son took on Max Holloway. He imitated Holloway’s signature move of pointing to the ground, a gesture often seen in his fights. The UFC commentators were already impressed, but there was more to come.

Finally, Garry asked his son to mimic Alex Pereira. The child confidently did Pereira’s bow and arrow move, completing a trifecta of perfect impersonations. Jon Anik and Megan Olivi couldn’t contain their amusement, and the video quickly went viral, charming fans and fighters alike.

Advertisement

Check Out: Michael Page Says Kamaru Usman Fight Makes Most Sense if He Wins vs Ian Garry at UFC 303

Ian Garry’s son brought a much-needed moment of levity to a tense fight week. His playful impersonations provided a delightful break and showcased the human side of UFC fighters.

A look at Ian Garry's son

Ian Garry and Layla Anna-Lee welcomed their son, Leandro Vegas Machado Garry, just a month before Ian’s 25th birthday. Layla lovingly referred to him as a "birthday gift" for Ian. Announcing his birth in November 2022, the couple revealed that Leandro was actually born on October 21.

Layla celebrated his arrival by saying, “Birthday Boy. May God continue to shower you with blessings. I love you!” This joyous addition to their family brought immense happiness to both parents. Ian often shares adorable moments with Leandro on Instagram, showing just how much he loves his son.

Their little boy has truly become the light of their lives, filling their days with love and laughter. As he prepares for his upcoming fight at UFC 303, he carries the love and support of his family into the octagon. Will their unwavering support help him secure a victory?

Advertisement