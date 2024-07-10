Watch: IShowSpeed Does Viral English or Spanish Trend With Zlatan Ibrahimovic During Chaotic Stream

Even Zlatan Ibrahimovic couldn't escape the English or Spanish viral trend as he met popular YouTuber IShowSpeed in Milan, Italy. Speed had a very memorable day with the former footballer, and to make it hilarious, he convinced the Swedish icon to join the TikTok trend.

English or Spanish is a trend where one asks the other person to choose among the two choices, and as soon as they reply, they are told the first one who moves loses. Here is how Zlatan reacted.

IshowSpeed and Zlatan Ibrahimovic do English or Spanish viral trend

In a chaotic stream, IShowSpeed asked Zlatan Ibrahimovic, “English or Spanish?” The footballer, unaware of the trend, got confused, saying, “In what sense... speak or...” The YouTuber then requests the Swedish to simply answer between the two choices.

After thinking for a few seconds, the 42-year-old who couldn't understand the meaning of the question, replied, “English.” As soon as he responded, the 19-year-old said, “First one who moves is gay.”

Both of them end up freezing on their seats for a few minutes in the hilarious streaming video, which is going viral on the internet.

IShowSpeed mispronounces Zlatan Ibrahimovic's surname

IShowSpeed, who has established himself as one of the most popular content creators due to his sense of humor, met Zlatan Ibrahimovic during his latest livestream in Milan, as mentioned before.

The two were seen greeting each other; however, the viral Cristiano Ronaldo fan mispronounced the football legend's surname. This made the former striker correct Speed's pronunciation.

The streamer, who has had a very eventful tour across Europe, including the one at the Euros, also went on to do a skill challenge.

The American YouTuber tries to show off his footballing skills and ends up being on the floor instead. He further tries to grab Ibrahimovic's attention, saying, “These are skills I can do,” along with a backflip, but the former AC Milan star goes off uninterested, saying he doesn't want Speed in his team.

“We are here to play football, my friend,” Zlatan can be seen saying in the video. He further informed Speed, “This is not a show, my friend; I need my team to win.” The 19-year-old apologizes, while Zlatan tells the young streamer that if he shows this to the coach, “he will not accept.”

Speed, whose real name is Darren Jason Watkins Jr., recently had the opportunity to do IRL streams in many other countries, namely Albania, Germany, Norway, Sweden, and more. The well-known Cristiano Ronaldo fan was also heartbroken by his favorite footballer side Portugal losing to France in the quarterfinals.

Meanwhile, the content creator had a horrible experience as he visited Norway for his live stream, where an overly excited, heavy crowd of fans attacked him. He even posted that he would never visit Norway again.

“I don't think I'll ever come here again, bro. I'm not even trolling. I love all my Norway fans, but you just generally don't listen,” Speed said via stream before cutting it off. He further said that he has been to several countries, and it has been “lit” for him; however, he described his experience in Norway as “just inhuman.”