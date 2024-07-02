Watch: IshowSpeed Hilariously Reacts To Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal Beating Slovenia To Advance In Euros

Cristiano Ronaldo's viral fan, IShowSpeed's reaction to Portugal beating Slovenia to reach the quarterfinals in the Euro 2024, is something every Ronaldo fan can relate to. Roberto Martinez’s side moved into the last eight following a shoot-out after the tense game ended in a goalless draw.

The 39-year-old forward missed a penalty in the first half; however, the team survived the last 16, and Speed couldn't resist but react this way. The American YouTuber's backflip as the team advanced after a nail-biting game is going viral on the internet.

IShowSpeed hilariously reacts to Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal beating Slovenia to move into Euro 2024 quarters

As soon as it was declared that Portugal had reached the quarterfinals of the European Championship, the American internet sensation went out of control.

After Bernardo Silva scored the winning penalty with IShowSpeed praying the Manchester City player didn't miss it, he backflipped shouting with excitement, “Let's go, let's go, it's coming home, it's coming home, Ronaldo, Yesssss.”

The Al Nassr forward, who was in the spotlight, experienced a tough match as he let go of several chances and missed a crucial penalty in extra time.

The former Real Madrid star was captured in tears in the game, which was more of a rollercoaster ride of emotions. The social media influencer was stunned by the miss from his idol, which led him to go into silent mode.

However, the 19-year-old online streamer was back to life when the Portuguese legend finally netted the penalty in the shoot-out following a goalless draw and 120 minutes of struggle in front of the opponent's stunning defense.

Fans react to IShowSpeed's backflip

As much as the fans were stunned by Portugal's victory, IShowSpeed's reaction to the win was something that grabbed attention. A fan, impressed by the flip, wrote, “That flip was clean asf.”

Another said, “Bro be doing backflips for no reason, he just doing it for the fun.”

A user wrote, “Did bro just float??? Gravity works different for this guy bruh..insane.”

A user acknowledging Speed's love for Ronaldo wrote, “Speed is a true fan. This dude loves Ronaldo to death.”

Another, “That backflip was so smooth wtf.”

Portugal will now face France in the quarterfinals of the Euro 2024, a rematch of the 2016 final when Ronaldo's side beat the Frenchmen to win their first major tournament.