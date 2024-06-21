Watch: Islam Makhachev Hilariously Asks Daniel Cormier to Leave His Son in Dagestan for 3 Years and Forget About Him

Islam Makhachev hilariously urged Daniel Cormier to send his son to Dagestan for two to three years to improve his wrestling. Makhachev, one of the best wrestlers in the UFC at the moment, has vowed that Cormier’s son would become high-level.

Makhachev appeared on Cormier’s YouTube channel ahead of his UFC 302 fight against Dustin Poirier. When ‘DC’ brought up that his son has been competing in wrestling tournaments, Makhachev passed the suggestion.

Islam Makhachev’s offer to Daniel Cormier

Islam Makhachev was straightforward about how Daniel Cormier’s son could improve his wrestling. His offer was easy, sending DC’s son to Dagestan and training there for an extended period.

He said on Cormier’s YouTube show, “Brother, if you want your son, high-level wrestling. Send him two-three years Dagestan and forget.”

Cormier immediately declined the advice, claiming that he could send his son for a maximum of two weeks. The Republic of Dagestan has produced some of the best wrestlers in current UFC history.

Apart from Makhachev, Khabib Nurmagomedov, Ikram Alieskerov, Magomed Ankalaev, and more are some of the notable names. The Dagestanis go through a rigorous training regime and most of them have a great wrestling background.

In Cormier’s defense, he is a decorated wrestler and was a US world team member and a former Olympian. He wanted no part of Makhachev’s advice and made it clear that there was no way he’d send his son for such a long time.

Daniel Cormier reveals why Islam Makhachev doesn’t want rematches next

Islam Makhachev has already defended his UFC lightweight title thrice with his latest win coming against Dustin Poirier at UFC 302, a fight Makhachev went with staph infection . Potential rematches against Charle Oliveira and Arman Tsarukyan have been touted next for Makhachev.

Daniel Cormier, though, has said that Makhachev doesn’t want rematches because he doesn’t want to be fighting into his late 30s. Hence, he doesn’t have infinite time left at the top and recycling opponents won’t be very enticing.

Speaking on the topic, DC said on his YouTube, “That’s why I think it’s right that he doesn’t want to fight rematches because if he’s only going to be around for a couple more years, do we want to see him continue to recycle opponents or do we want to see him in there with different people time and time again?”

Islam Makhachev has already tied the all-time record for the most lightweight title defenses in history. Fans will keep a keen eye on what’s next for the pound-for-pound best fighter in the world.