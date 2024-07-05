Watch: Israel Adesanya Almost Knocks His Brother Out While Practicing New Move Ahead of Anticipated UFC Return

Israel Adesanya almost sent his brother to the hospital! Adesanya is currently preparing for his upcoming fight against Dricus Du Plessis. Ever since his shock defeat to Sean Strickland at UFC 293, Adesanya has been vying to get back his title.

Unfortunately, ‘Izzy’ was not provided with an immediate rematch and instead, Strickland got to defend his title against Dricus Du Plessis. Du Plessis on the other hand, came prepared and marred the party for Strickland. The South African snatched the belt in UFC 297, setting up a heated potential date with Adesanya.

As a matter of fact, Du Plessis and Adesanya got involved in a heated exchange after Du Plessis’ win against Robert Whittaker in UFC 290. Thus, while preparing for such a high-profile fight, Adesanya needs to learn some new tricks. Unfortunately, it almost brought his brother’s downfall.

Israel Adesanya’s almost fatal interaction with his brother

Israel Adesanya is pumped up and he is excited to show the world his skills. In a recently uploaded video on X, Adesanya could be seen showing off an array of different kicks. Captioning the video, “New skill unlocked! #UFC305”, Adesanya could be seen walking with his team.

Initially, ‘Izzy’ was seen practicing his kicks on the wall. However, when he saw his brother, David approaching, Izzy changed his mind. He stopped David in his tracks and started to show off his kicking expertise.

Sadly, one of his kicks almost connected with David’s head, risking a potential injury. Realizing his mistake, Izzy immediately hugged his brother and apologized.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, his opponent, Dricus Du Plessis is in no mood to forget their UFC 290 altercation. Bringing back the ‘true African champion’ debate, Du Plessis recently took a dig at his UFC 305 opponent.

Dricus Du Plessis pulls out a retirement dig at Israel Adesanya

Dricus Du Plessis is mincing no words to thwart the focus of Israel Adesanya. Appearing at a recent press conference, the UFC middleweight champion indirectly hinted at Adesanya’s retirement . Reflecting on Adesanya’s earlier comments about the South African disrespecting three African champs, Du Plessis stated, “Never discredited anybody. Stating facts. ... I'm glad you took up golf, because that's a retirement sport.”

For the uninitiated, Du Plessis mentioned that he was the true African champion. Such a statement did not sit well with Izzy. Lashing out, Adesanya accused Du Plessis of insulting Francis Ngannou and Kamaru Usman. Thus, with things getting heated, UFC 305 main event is most likely going to be a banger.

Advertisement