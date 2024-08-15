Watch: Israel Adesanya Asked Hilarious X-Rated Question About Dricus Du Plessis by Fan at UFC 305 Press Conference

At the UFC 305 press conference in Perth, the unexpected happened. A fan threw a curveball question at Israel Adesanya. The room burst into laughter, including Adesanya. How did he handle it? With humor and a dash of generosity. Not only did Adesanya laugh it off, but he also turned the tables.

He asked the fan if he had tickets. Upon hearing "no," Adesanya gifted him two! This exchange wasn't just hilarious—it was a highlight of the press conference. But not for Dricus!

Things took an amusing turn at the UFC 305 press conference in Perth when a fan asked Israel Adesanya a rather bold and unexpected question. Amid the excitement and anticipation for the upcoming fights, the fan boldly asked Adesanya, "Do you think Dricus has ever been fingered by an MMA fighter?" The room erupted in laughter as the crowd, and even Adesanya himself, couldn’t help but chuckle at the unexpected query.

Adesanya, known for his quick wit, responded with a smile, saying, "You know that was a funny question." But he didn’t stop there. Adesanya then asked the fan, "You have tickets? You don't have tickets? Now you have two tickets for UFC 305." The crowd cheered as the fan realized they had just scored tickets to one of the most anticipated events of the year, all thanks to their audacious question.

UFC 305 is shaping up to be an unmissable night of fights. Headlined by the middleweight title bout between Adesanya and Du Plessis, the card also features other exciting matchups. Adesanya’s teammate, Kai Kara-France, will face off against Perth’s own Steve Erceg in a crucial flyweight contest.

Additionally, Dan Hooker will look to climb the ranks at 155 pounds when he takes on Mateusz Gamrot, while heavy hitters Tai Tuivasa and Jairzinho Rozenstruik are set to collide.

With such a stacked lineup and moments like the one at the press conference, UFC 305 is sure to deliver excitement both inside and outside the Octagon. UFC 305 is set to make a splash in Perth, Australia, on August 18, 2024, at the RAC Arena.

This event marks another major international showcase for the UFC, following the success of UFC 304 in the UK. Australia will be in the spotlight, with a stacked card featuring local favorites and headlined by the much-anticipated middleweight title fight between Israel Adesanya and Dricus Du Plessis .

Fans in Australia can catch the main card at 10 p.m. AEST, with prelims starting at 8 p.m. AEST and early prelims kicking off at 6:30 p.m. AEST. For those tuning in from the United States and Canada, the main card will air at 6 a.m. ET the next day, with prelims at 4 a.m. ET and early prelims at 2:30 a.m. ET.

Meanwhile, UK fans can watch the main card at 11 a.m. BST, with prelims at 9 a.m. BST and early prelims at 7:30 a.m. BST. With Sean Strickland awaiting the winner, the stakes couldn’t be higher. Will Adesanya reclaim his throne, or will Dricus Du Plessis continue his reign as middleweight champion? And how will the Australian stars fare in front of their home crowd?