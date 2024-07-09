Watch: Israel Adesanya Has a Wholesome Reaction to Robert Whittaker Returning to Winning Ways

How often do we see respect between fierce rivals? Israel Adesanya’s recent comments about Robert Whittaker might surprise you. After all, they have a storied history. Adesanya dethroned Whittaker to become the middleweight champion at UFC 243. He defended his title against him again at UFC 271.

Yet, after Whittaker's recent victory, Adesanya had only praise. “It was beautiful. Robbie’s that guy,” Adesanya said. How often do champions appreciate their rivals' comebacks?

Adesanya’s words show his respect for Whittaker’s journey. It’s a reminder of the honor in the sport. As they both aim to reclaim the title, their mutual respect stands out.

Adesanya prepares for future clash with Whittaker

Israel Adesanya didn't hold back in expressing his admiration for Robert Whittaker’s performance. "It was beautiful," he noted during an interview with TODAY. He reflected on their shared history, adding, “Robbie’s that guy. We fought twice. We always have history, but it was good to see him back in the win column, and he’s coming for me, so I’ve got to stay ready.”

Whittaker’s latest wins are impressive. He defeated Paulo Costa and followed it up with a knockout victory against Ikram Aliskerov. The Aliskerov fight was especially noteworthy because Whittaker stepped up after Khamzat Chimaev had to pull out. Despite the last-minute change, Whittaker delivered a first-round knockout, solidifying his position in the middleweight division.

Meanwhile, Adesanya is preparing for his next big challenge. He will return on August 17 at UFC 305 to face middleweight champion Dricus Du Plessis in Perth, Australia. This fight is highly anticipated, especially with the narrative of Du Plessis claiming to be the first true African UFC champion. Adesanya, however, took umbrage with this claim.

“For me, you have to honor the guys who came before you,” he said, referring to himself, Francis Ngannou, and Kamaru Usman. Adesanya's upcoming fight promises to be a thrilling chapter in his career.

Dricus Du Plessis vows fireworks at UFC 305

Dricus du Plessis is ready to prove he's the 'Real African Champ' against Israel Adesanya at UFC 305. The rivalry between 'Izzy' and 'Stillknocks' dates back to UFC 290 when Du Plessis took a jibe at Adesanya for training in New Zealand.

Du Plessis claimed he would be the first real African champion, a statement that didn't sit well with Adesanya. Adesanya felt this claim insulted other African champions like Kamaru Usman and Francis Ngannou.

Speaking to Submission Radio on YouTube, Du Plessis said, “I have no doubt in my mind that this fight is going to be an absolute banger of a fight. Like I said, I’ve never been in a boring fight and I know he has been, but not with me.”

He added, “When you’re in that octagon with me, there’s no way it’s a boring fight because I will be coming and trying to take your head off for 25 minutes.”

Adesanya, however, is not sitting back. At a recent pre-sales presser, 'Izzy' minced no words about Du Plessis, ensuring fans that their clash will be one to watch.

Are you ready for this clash of titans? With such high stakes and intense rivalries, UFC 305 is shaping up to be an unforgettable event.

