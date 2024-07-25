WATCH: Israel Adesanya Makes Bold Prediction for Leon Edwards vs Belal Muhammad Title Fight at UFC 304

Israel Adesanya has put on his thinking hat while he waits for a shot at middleweight gold. The MMA realm is currently abuzz with the upcoming fight between Belal Muhammad and Leon Edwards. While Edwards is the undisputed UFC welterweight champion, Belal Muhammad has also grown significantly in stature. Riding on a 10-fight winning streak, Muhammad is looking confident enough to dethrone the welterweight king.

Building up to his fight, Muhammad has made some bold claims. He recently compared himself to the likes of Colby Covington and Kamaru Usman. In fact, Muhammad went on to say that he had a ‘higher IQ’ than both of them. Meanwhile, looking at all the recent developments for the UFC 304 main event, Israel Adesanya had a prediction to make.

Israel Adesanya gives his two cents on the Edwards v Muhammad bout

Belal Muhammad claims himself to be a ‘complete fighter.’ But while going through a detailed analysis of his fighting style, ‘Izzy’ does not seem to be too excited. In a recent YouTube video, Adesanya was seen commenting on the outcome of the Edwards v Muhammad fight.

In the video, Adesanya mentioned that Leon Edwards has a more powerful strike than Muhammad. Although he did give the grappling to Muhammad, Adesanya thinks Edwards is ‘on a massacre’. He further labeled the title fight as a ‘bad match’ for Belal Muhammad. Thus, giving a final verdict on the outcome, Israel Adesanya stated that Leon Edwards would win via a 2nd or 3rd round KO.

Adesanya also pointed out that in their previous No Contest match, Leon Edwards looked more dominant than Muhammad in the octagon. Meanwhile, Adesanya has his own scores to settle. Pitted against Dricus du Plessis, ‘Izzy’ will be looking to settle the ‘Real African Champ’ debate.

Israel Adesanya bashes Dricus du Plessis for ‘colonial mindset’

Israel Adesanya is not at all happy with Dricus du Plessis. It all started after Du Plessis won his fight against Robert Whittaker at UFC 290. Claiming to be the first African champion, Du Plessis angered Adesanya significantly.

Enraged with the comment, ‘Izzy’ called out the South African for having a ‘colonial mindset’. He said that by trying to claim all the glory, Du Plessis was trying to undermine the legitimacy of other champions like Francis Ngannou and Kamaru Usman.

But Du Plessis does not seem to be fazed by all these. Instead, the champion issued a warning to ‘Izzy’ claiming to take his head off. Thus, with the fight gaining immense traction, fans are waiting with bated breaths about who will emerge victorious.

