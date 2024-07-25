Watch: Israel’s National Anthem Loudly Booed at 2024 Paris Olympics Before Soccer Match vs Mali

Israel's National anthem was booed loudly ahead of their opener against Mali ahead at the Paris Olympics 2024 and it was the Olympics’ first major security test. While it happened, the head coach of the team was not afraid and talked about it during the post-match press conference.

There is an ongoing military conflict and geopolitical tensions between Israel and Palestine following land and self-determination. The match ended in a draw but the attention was shifted to the conflict during the game while the players were escorted with heavy security.

Israel's men's football team was booed at the Parc des Princes stadium as they geared for the owner against Mali at the Paris Olympics 2024 at the Parc des Princes stadium the team's bus arrived an hour and 45 minutes before the game.

And while their national anthem Hatikvah was played, loud jeers could be heard. Meanwhile, the speakers played louder to slow down the boos. Additionally, the players from the country were jeered every time they touched the ball.

However, supporters tried everything to motivate their players on the ground.

It is to be noted that Mali, who were proudly singing their national anthem, broke ties with the country back in 1973 after the Yom Kippur War.

Israel's head coach Guy Luzon speaks on the incident

Israel's head coach, Guy Luzon asked to “Bring on the loudest protests,” as he embraced it in the press conference via Ynet News. He further said, “They will make us try harder.”

Meanwhile, there was a massive presence of security outside the stadium and the team was escorted inside under tight police protection. The security included motorbike riders in the front while several riot police vans were following them.

According to the videos circulated online, fans with Palestinian flags could be seen in the stadium. Meanwhile, the game ended in a 1-1 draw. Israel was the first side to take a lead favored by an own goal in the 57th minute of the game from defender Hamidou Diallo.

However, the celebrations didn't last long as Mali made a comeback with an equalizer all thanks to Cheickna Doumbia's stunning header. Both sides missed some crucial chances to make the advancements but couldn't on Day 1 of the Olympics.

The teams have earned each point following results in the group D fixture. Israel is playing at the Olympics for the first time since 1976 after they qualified for the major as they reached the semifinals of the 2023 UEFA European Under-21 Championship.

On the other hand, Mali concluded third in the 2023 U-23 Africa Cup of Nations which resulted in them getting a trip to Paris as they appeared for the second time in the Olympics.

In the meantime, France is under heavy pressure to keep the environment safe after the city has previously suffered attacks following tensions. The organizers will make sure to increase the security level during something major like the Olympics.

